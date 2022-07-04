Ten Hag, Man United coach, asks for the signing of Flamengo striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

At 37 years of age, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, elected five times the best player in the world, may have his days numbered at Manchester United. That’s because, according to ‘The Times’, the guy has filed a transfer request from the Old Trafford club later this season, using the Champions League factor as an argument.

For Ronaldo’s place, the Premier League club’s coach, Ten Hag, would have asked the club’s board to hire the Flamengo striker, Gabriel Barbosa, 25 years old. The information on the interest of the English club, in shirt 9, comes from the Italian media, with major English centers reporting the interest.

Gabigol still has a good deal of time on his contract with Flamengo, and the eyes of European football always knock on the number 9’s door. In England, for example, Arsenal, Newcastle and Wolves have already shown interest in the striker.

United still haven’t made any kind of contact against Flamengo by Gabriel Barbosa. However, if a contact happens, the chances of the player leaving Brazilian football, to return to Europe, are great.

Gabigol as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement?

On the market, Gabigol is valued at 25 million euros.