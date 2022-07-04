“The guys have already opened the cashier”; after Vidal, Benjamin Back reveals that Flamengo can bring two more reinforcements

From the 18th of July, Mengão will be able to have new players in the squad, Cebolinha and the latest signing of the Club, Arturo Vidal

O Flamengo faced Santos last Saturday (2), at Vila Belmiro, for the fifteenth round of the Brazilian Championship and won 2-1, with Pedro scoring in the first half and Gabigol in the second. From the 18th of July, the mengão may have new players in the squad, Cebolinha and the most recent signing of the Club, Arturo Vidal.

But the fan who thinks that the red-black board will only stop at these two reinforcements is wrong. According to journalist Benjamin Back, live on YouTube channel ‘Pilhado’, Mengão will invest in two more players to compose the squad of coach Dorival Júnior.

“Flamengo was taking a while because it had a problem to solve with the Central Bank. That got in the way of hiring. Flamengo was solving the problem. After it was resolved, you see that Flamengo went shopping. He got it right with Cebolinha and after the Colombia game, Flamengo stayed here in São Paulo and in these three days they got it right with Vidal. So, perhaps, it could have been settled earlier, but it was not because of this problem with the Central Bank”, said the journalist.

He added: “And two more players are coming too, but I don’t speculate like name A, B or C, because I don’t know. What I know is that another midfield player and another striker are coming. Both working outside of Brazil. As there is a list with the first and second option, I can’t say if it’s Brazilian or foreign, because it depends on what you’re going to get in the first or second, but come on. You can take notes, you can go after two more players”.

And he concluded: “I’m not going to kick name. I asked if he was Brazilian, the only thing I found out is that there is a list with Brazilians and gringos. It all depends on what to negotiate, but Flamengo fans can be hopeful. The guys have already opened the cashier.”