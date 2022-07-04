“The locker room is in a lot of pain”, says Vojvoda after another defeat by Fortaleza in Serie A

Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, from Fortaleza, gave a press conference after the defeat to Coritiba, on the night of this Sunday, 3rd. On the occasion, the Argentine commented on the goals conceded in the final minutes of the matches, and revealed the atmosphere in the locker room after Another negative result in the Brazilian Championship:

“We are losing points, we are giving points to opponents in the last minutes. You have to keep working. I trust my players, they played a good game, made a great effort. The locker room is in a lot of pain. But we have to be strong. You have to be very strong and keep believing in our game”, he said.

About the subject









Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Vojvoda praised Fortaleza’s second half, which even drew the match with young defender Habraão. However, the coach regretted the goal conceded in the final minutes for “a lack of concentration”:

“It’s details. Football is often defined in the details. We had a really good second half. We had good overcoming, we had submissions, we scored, but we conceded a goal in the last minute in a devolution. Now it’s about being strong, continuing to work and believing”, he lamented.

Seeking to leave the Serie A relegation zone, Fortaleza has already announced the hiring of three athletes for the rest of the season: Thiago Galhardo, Lucas Sasha and Rômulo Otero. About the reinforcements, Vojvoda says that they are players that the team needs, and asks for unity for the team to leave the bad situation aside:

“The players that come from the window are athletes that will help and that we need. We need to be together, united and believe in our game. Football has these phases, but we need to know how to overcome them”, he concluded.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags