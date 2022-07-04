The most recommended stocks for July, according to 12 brokers – Mercado – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

B3’s main stock index ended June down 11.5%, at 98,541.95 thousand points, in the wake of increased risk aversion

For July, brokers and banks moved in search of defensive and resilient assets against inflationary pressure.

The shares of mining company Vale (VALE3) were again the main recommendation of the houses, completing six months at the top of the list of indications

For July, brokerages and banks moved in search of defensive and resilient assets against inflationary pressure. The shares of mining company Vale (VALE3) were again the main recommendation of the houses, completing six months at the top of the list of indications.

The company’s shares appear in 10 of the 12 recommended portfolios consulted by the E-Investor. For Ágora Investimentos, a broker that has VALE3 among the main recommendations, the pressure on stocks in recent months has been exaggerated and opened up opportunities. The asset is at zero to zero in the accumulated of 2022, at R$ 75.07. In 12 months (June 2021 to June 2022) the share yields 22.7%. Just last month, the drop was 11.51%.

The broker expects iron ore prices to remain above average in 2022, at around US$140 per ton, which should support cash flow of US$16 billion this year and US$12 billion in 2023. amounts must translate into a dividend yield and share buybacks of more than 20%.

“Iron ore prices remained resilient in the first half of the year, still reflecting lower supply, declining inventories of the commodity and solid Chinese steel production,” says Ágora’s research team in a report.

The big news is the papers of Weg (WEGE3), which present a fall of 18.9% in the year, but are present in eight portfolios indicated for July. BTG Pactual recommended buying the electrical equipment maker’s shares for the first time last month, with upside potential of more than 60%.

The defensive character of the roles motivated the choice. The view on the asset is shared by Terra Investimentos, which placed WEGE3 among the new recommendations for July.

“The entry of shares in the portfolio reflects the expectation of Brazilian industrial recovery, with the recent devaluation of the dollar against the real. On the international stage, the company seems well positioned to take advantage of the acceleration of the European Union’s (EU) recently announced energy transition plan, which aims to reduce its dependence on oil and gas imported by Russia. .

Suzano’s shares (SUZB3) complete the ranking, with a presence in six recommended portfolios and a devaluation of 13.7% in the year. Like Vale, the pulp and paper company’s assets are not new on the list.

“Suzano’s price is close to 52-week lows. Combining good growth prospects, long-term strategy, with cash flow continuity and shareholder value generation and attractive multiples, the shares remain in our recommended portfolio”, states Elite Investimentos, in a report.

PetroRio (PRIO3) was the fourth most recommended company to investors, with five recommendations. See the recommended wallets for July:

Agora Investments

Among all Ágora Investimentos portfolios, the Top10 offers the greatest diversification, with 10 assets from different sectors. In July, the brokerage made only one exchange in the portfolio: the shares of Iguatemi (IGTI11) were withdrawn and, in their place, the common shares of Assai (ASAI3) entered. The motivation for the change was the greater protection against inflation offered by the cash and carry actions.

“Assaí is our preferred name among Food Retailers in our coverage and we also include the stock as one of our Top Picks, given the attractive valuation, growth and short-term momentum”, says Ágora Investimentos.

For each asset, the weight indicated is 10%. Among the recommendations, Petrobras shares (PETR4) are those with the highest estimated Yield (percentage paid in dividends), of 29.8%, in the wake of the increase in oil prices.

BTG Pactual

For BTG Pactual, after the 11.5% drop in the Ibovespa last month, the index has reached a “great” entry point. According to the bank, the premium for holding the shares is the highest in 12 years.

“Local shares (Petro & Vale) are trading at 8.4x P/E (price-earnings ratio) projected over 12 months, or 6.9x with Petro&Vale”, analyzes BTG in a report. In July, shares of state-owned companies such as Petrobras and Sabesp, in addition to WEG, Localiza, Lojas Renner and Sabesp, were added to the recommended 10SIM portfolio.

“We added some state-owned companies that are (and will continue to be) affected by the current political environment, but are too cheap to ignore,” explains the financial institution. On the other hand, the shares of Itaú, Arezzo, Multiplan, Raízen and Locaweb were excluded from the selection.

CM Capital

Last month, CM Capital’s portfolio, assembled by Wisir Research, had five assets. In the new recommended portfolio, this number was increased to eight assets and all shares were exchanged, with the exception of Bradespar (BRAP4), which remains in the portfolio.

The weights are also different: Vale (VALE3), Santander (SANB11), São Martinho (SMTO3) and SLC Agrícola (SLCE3) must each have a share of 15%, while Weg (WEGE3), Copel (CPLE6), PetroRio (PRIO3) and Bradespar (BRAP4) has an indicated stake of 10% each.

CM Capital did not indicate upside potentials or yields.

Elite Investments

In relation to June, the recommended portfolio of Elite Investimentos did not change. The portfolio consists of ten assets, each with an indicated weight of 10%. Among the stocks, Marfrig (MRFG3) has the highest upside potential, at 110.67%.

For this estimated valuation, the house considered a target price of R$ 27.37, according to the median of market expectations, and the quotation on June 27, of R$ 12.99. In Elite’s view, with a 40% drop in 2022, MRFG3 has become the most discounted stock in the protein sector.

“Concerns about Chinese activity and the risks of a drop in demand for beef protein in the US due to the prospect of recession in the country and speculation about new investments in BRF and the increase in the company’s debt continue to negatively affect the company’s share prices. ”, says the brokerage, in a report.

Great Investments

Genial’s portfolio had six exchanges for July. The papers removed were: Equatorial (EQTL3), JHSF (JHSF3), Multilaser (MLAS3), Petro Rio (PRIO3), Santander (SANB11) and Transmissão Paulista (TRPL4).

The stocks that entered the portfolio were Minerva (BEEF3), Braskem (BRKM5), Eztec (EZTC3), Lojas Renner (LREN3), Suzano (SUZB3) and Taesa (TAEE11). Last month, the portfolio fell by 12.51%, against a 12.06% drop in the Ibovespa. Year-to-date, the devaluation was 6.97%, while the benchmark fell 6.59%.

Guide Investments

In July, Guide removed from its recommended portfolio the shares of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Energias do Brasil (ENBR3), Gerdau (GGBR4), Marfrig (MRFG3), Movida (MOVI3) and Yduqs (YDUQ3). In their place, the shares of BTG Pactual (BPAC11), Assaí (ASAI3), Vale (VALE3), Minerva (BEEF3), Weg (WEGE3) and Totvs (TOTS3) entered.

The shares of Multiplan (MULT3), Petrobras (PETR4), SLC Agrícola (SLCE3) and Tim (TIMS3) were kept in the portfolio.

modal more

Modalmais’ recommended wallet brought four changes. JBS (JBSS3), Cosan (CSAN3), PetroRio (PRIO3) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) left, and BB Seguridade (BBSE3), Suzano (SUZB3), Weg (WEGE3) and Vale (VALE3) joined. Klabin’s paper (KLBN11) was the only asset held in the portfolio.

New Future Investments

For the month of July, Nova Futura recommends four new actions, different from the previous month. Joined: Ambev (ABEV3), Suzano (SUZB3), Vibra Energia (VBBR3) and Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3), maintaining Assaí (ASAI3), Bradesco (BBDC4), B3 (B3SA3), CCR (CCRO3), PetroRio (PRIO3). Braskem, Cemig, JHSF and SLC were sold. Since the beginning of 2022, the accumulated profitability of Nova Futura Investimentos’ recommended monthly portfolio is -14.87%.

Órama Investimentos

Analysts at Órama Investimentos highlight the sharp drop in the stock market in June. The performance of the monthly portfolio was negative by 14.4%. The worst performers were consumer and retail stocks, CVC (CVCB3) and Via (VIIA3), but both remain among the recommendations for July. On the other hand, BRF (BRFS3) recorded the best performance.

For July, analysts recommend Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) shares, noting that the shopping mall sector has shown better numbers, but share prices are still moving slowly. The merger with BRMalls (BMRL3) is an outstanding opportunity to improve profitability. In contrast, Petz (PETZ3) was removed from the stock portfolio.

Land Investments

The big news in Terra Investimentos’ recommended portfolio for July are Klabin’s units (package with preferred and common shares) (KLBN11) and Bradesco’s preferred shares (BBDC4).

The broker sees the pulp and paper company’s assets as discounted and defensive for the economic scenario of high interest and inflation. The private bank, in turn, would have more attractive multiples compared to peers.

For the entry of KLBN11 and BBDC4 in the portfolio, the shares of Americanas (AMER3) and Banco do Brasil (BBSA3) were withdrawn. The remaining eight stocks were kept in the selection, unchanged from June.

Toro Investments

The analyst Lucas Serra, from Toro Investimentos, highlights that the Ibovespa ended June with the second biggest drop in 2022. The highlights were Eletrobras’ preferred and common shares, which rose 10% and 8%, respectively.

For July, Toro continues with a more conservative stance, emphasizing that we are about three months away from the first round of the presidential elections and the expectation is that the market will begin to price the risk. The focus of Toro’s portfolio is on consolidated companies and a certain international exposure, valuing the diversification of assets.

Only Vale (VALE3), BRF (BRFS3) and Energias do Brasil SA (ENBR3) were maintained in the recommendations for July, and seven new ones appear – B3, Suzano, Raízen, BTG Pactual, Gerdau, SLC Agrícola and Moda SOMA SA left to the entry of Itaú (ITUB4), M. Dias Branco (MDIA3), Telefônica Brasil SA (VIVT3), Eneva (ENEV3), Petrobras (PET4), Ambev (ABEV3) and Weg (WEGE3).

Warren Investments

In July, Warren Investimentos separated 13 recommended stocks, with Suzano (SUZB3) as the great novelty among the nominations. Among the main ones that follow in the portfolio are Vale (VALE3), JBS (JBSS3), WEG (WEGE3), Petrobras (PETR4) and PetroRio (PRIO3).

There was no exchange between the 12 stocks suggested for the past month.

