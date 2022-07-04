The number of complaints of harassment involving Caixa directors reaches 10 | Fantastic

Servers interviewed by reporter Vladimir Netto say that Pedro Guimarães’ management was authoritarian and contaminated the company’s relations. O Fantastic found that so far there have been 10 complaints of harassment involving Caixa directors.

What started as rumors in the corridors of Caixa Econômica Federal’s headquarters became a series of complaints, and now they are the starting point of an investigation by the Federal Public Ministry.

This week, several Caixa employees accused former president Pedro Guimarães of moral and sexual harassment. Eight of them agreed to give an interview, others did not want to record. All said they decided to talk because they wanted this to stop happening, with them and with other women.. And each of the complaints built a history of resistance, which led to the fall of Caixa’s president.

“It is possible to prove, based on what so many people have already said and so many people who will be encouraged to speak out, that our strength is the truth. Nobody is making it up, nobody is increasing it, nobody is victimizing themselves. We don’t feel proud to be a victim”, says one employee.

On Wednesday (29), Pedro Guimarães resigned. An employee defines the harassment environment at the helm of one of the largest banks in the country as follows: “We lived in a veiled prison. A prison to be monitored for the fact that we said ‘no’.” She is one of the women who claim that they were sexually harassed by Pedro Guimarães.

See the video above for full testimonials.

