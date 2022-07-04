‘The Voice Kids’: Last Tira-Teima has an early ending atmosphere and revelations about trauma and dreams | 2022

In addition, today’s show marks the farewell of Toni Garrido, current champion of The Voice +, from the 2022 season of The Voice Kids. The singer temporarily replaced coach Michel Teló, who returns in the next phase.

Common repertoire full of international hits, classics and hits and current Brazilian musicthe new voices of the program will set the tone for the afternoon with presentations full of cuteness, competence and a lot of emotion.

At the Stubborn, the dynamics are as follows: each voice will perform individually. After the four-voice rounds, two talents will be saved by the coach and in the three-voice rounds only one will remain in the competition. In the end, nine participants advance to the Semifinals and continue to compete for the grand prize: R$ 250 thousand and a contract with Universal Music.

Follow the presentations:

Amora sings “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”

With a lot of style and personality, Amora showed all her talent on the stage of The Voice Kids with a full swing version of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”, classic of the North American romantic repertoire. At the age of 14, Amora came from Fortaleza (CE) and also composes and plays musical instruments.

I felt a lot in you, see? There’s a little thing in this voice, a little dirt, which is a little cleaning, which is a super charm that makes the voice super hot. — Toni Garrido

Débora Azevedo sings “If I Ain’t Got You”

Débora Azevedo brought a lot of elegance to the afternoon of Stubborn with your version of “If I Ain’t Got You”success of Alicia Keys. The 13-year-old singer from Pernambuco is not afraid to express her emotions and this time she made Toni Garrido cry with her talent.

I’m devastated. I’m really excited. Your singing is very beautiful, Deborah. It’s very quiet, it’s very soft. It takes us to a few different places. — Toni Garrido

Isis Testa sings “Quem Sou”

After singing songs by divas like Adele and Beyoncé, Isis Testa delighted the technicians by bringing a song more associated with the children’s universe: “Know Who I Am”success in the movie Moana – A Sea of ​​Adventures. The participant, who is 10 years old and is part of a family of musicians, was cheered by the audience of The Voice Kids.

It’s the most spectacular treble I’ve ever seen in my life to date. How beautiful! Child singing child song is the most beautiful thing in the world. — Toni Garrido

Leonardo Freire sings “Rise Up”

With a talent for singing and dancing, Leonardo Freire showed all his expressiveness when singing “Rise Up”in Andra Dayand rocked the last round of presentations by Team Maiara and Maraisa at Stubborn. The 12-year-old from São Paulo has been singing since he was two.

With that expression of beauty that you have […]you surrender, moving with the dynamics of a great artist. — Carlinhos Brown

“I really don’t know what I do now”, revealed Maraisa when faced with the difficult choice of selecting who advances and who leaves the competition in the Patroas’ team. The techniques praised Amora’s personality, Isis Testa’s moving performance, Leonardo’s “very strong” presentation and Débora Azevedo’s vocal maturity, who was saved and is in Semifinal from The Voice Kids.

“I was too nervous to come up here. It’s a really hard song to sing”revealed Débora, very emotional. “I thought I was going to get here and it wouldn’t ‘go well’. The boys helped me a lot. Before going on stage they calmed me down.”

Arthur Marçal sings “Caruso”

After singing Legião Urbana in the battles, Arthur Marçal returned to the style that is his specialty, the opera. The participant opened the Stubborn fur team brown singing “Caruso”song by Italian composer Lucio Dalla honoring the famous Italian tenor Enrico Caruso. The participant is 13 years old, came from the city of Cruzeiro do Sul (AC) and took singing lessons with Gustavo Matias, a finalist for the The Voice Brazil.

The world seems to stop when you sing — Maraisa

Bielzinho sings “Tijolinho Por Tijolinho”

With a lot of charisma and joy, Bielzinho animated the Sunday afternoon with his version of the song “Brick By Brick”, by Enzo Rabelo. At the age of 9, the child singer has performed in several cities in Brazil and even recorded a DVD.

I’m in love with this song. The kids love this song. I sing this song on the show. This song is a universal song and shows all this joy. You chose the repertoire very well. — Maiara

Nanda Santiago sings “Ouvi Dizer”

With a lot of sweetness and tuning, Nanda Santiago brought the group’s soft pop melim to the stage of The Voice Kids with their version of the hit “I heard”. The participant is 13 years old, came from Aracaju (SE) and became interested in music when she became part of a choir in her childhood.

You were born to sing. Your voice is wonderful, charming, it’s very fluid, very easy. — Toni Garrido

⭐ The coach’s decision

Before choosing your team’s last representative in the SemifinalCarlinhos Brown showed a lot of gratitude for being the coach of such special talents. “I love all three and I don’t know what to do”revealed the technician.

Brown praised the fluidity of Nanda’s voice and the “communicative” and “smiling” way of Bielzinho before saving Arthur Marçal for the next phase. “In your voice there is perfection. And perfection comes from studying. What you did here today was impeccable. You relaxed and your full pitch appeared.”extolled the technician.

In his acceptance speech, Arthur commented on his song choice: “It’s a song that talks about starting over, it talks about love and, after everything that has happened and is happening in the world, I think it’s necessary to start over talking about love because love is the most beautiful thing in life.”

Before the last two presentations of the Stubbornpresenter Marcio Garcia gave an important message.

“Teló selected three voices for this round, but for health reasons, participant Esther Jullya Carvalho could not be with us here today at this stage. With that, unfortunately, she had to leave the competition, but Esther is fine and already is recovering. With that, Team Teló will compete in this phase with a solo voice and a duo: Bianca Guterres and Sávio and Gustavo.”

Bianca Guterres Sings “When I Was Your Man”

After singing songs by Lulu Santos and Marisa Monte, Bianca Guterres invested in an international song in the Stubborn. The 14-year-old singer played the ballad with great elegance and talent. “When I Was Your Man”in Bruno Marsand delighted the technicians.

It only grows during editing. Today her dynamic with voice was impressive. — Carlinhos Brown

Sávio and Gustavo sing “Saudade de Minha Terra”

Ending the dispute for Telo teamSávio and Gustavo showed a lot of harmony when singing “Missing My Land”a classic of country music that has already been recorded by Chitaozinho & Xororó. The brothers are 10 and 14 years old and come from Belo Horizonte (MG).

They look like twins, they just weren’t born together. They have a very beautiful harmony to see.

⭐ Toni says goodbye and decides who remains in the dispute

Before evaluating the talents of the Telo teamToni Garrido took the opportunity to celebrate the opportunity to return to the family The Voice. “I’m very excited to be here”, said the singer, who was the winning coach of this year’s season of The Voice +. Toni welcomed the chance to work with “wonderful colleagues” and said the show’s team is “family”.

Back to the decision, Toni stressed that Bianca made a “courageous” repertoire choice and said that the girl’s performance was spectacular. Then the coach celebrated the stage presence of Sávio and Gustavo, who qualified for the Semifinal: “Nothing hits their smile when they’re singing”.

✌️ Maiara and Maraisa’s final decision

Amora, Isis Testa and Leonardo Freire returned to the stage of The Voice Kids for Maiara and Maraisa to decide which of these three voices would go to the Semifinal.

“Amora, you’re amazing, Isis, you’re wonderful, Leonardo, you already know my passion, but whoever follows on The Voice Kids is Isis Testa”announced Maraisa.

“I want to thank God first for giving this opportunity”celebrated the girl. “And I want to thank my parents who supported me to get here and these wonderful technicians.”

Next week, the Semifinal will be live and the audience will help decide who advances to the final. Understand. 👇

