Thiago Gagliasso is convicted of spreading fake news

Thiago Gagliasso, actor, influencer and brother of Bruno Gagliasso, was ordered to pay R$10,000 in compensation to Adriana Santana de Araújo Rodrigues, mother of Marlon Santana de Araújo, one of the young people murdered in the Jacarezinho massacre in May 2021.

The information was initially published by Ancelmo Gois, from O Globo, and confirmed by splashwhich had access to the decision.

At the time, Thiago published on his social networks an image of a woman holding a rifle and the interview given by Adriana to RJTV (TV Globo), claiming to be the same person. The information is false and has been denied by the police.

“It is evident that the Defendant’s publication affected the Plaintiff’s dignity, as in addition to making fun of the mourning for the loss of her son, they tarnished her reputation in society by linking her to the crime. In addition, the Defendant is a public person with a large amount of followers, which facilitates the propagation of the content”, decided the judge José Guilherme Vasi Werner, of the II Special Civil Court of Barra da Tijuca.

Thus, I understand that the amount of BRL 10,000.00 (ten thousand reais) is adequate to compensate the plaintiff, considering the circumstances of the facts, the economic condition of the Defendant and the victim. Furthermore, the request for its retraction is valid, publishing new publications informing the content of this sentence, as well as unlinking the image of the Author part of the video in question.

In addition to the payment of compensation, the influencer has a period of five days to retract on their social networks, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 200.00, limited to the maximum BRL 2 thousand.