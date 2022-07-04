Thiago Gagliasso is convicted of spreading fake news







Thiago Gagliasso33 years old, brother of Bruno Gagliasso, was convicted of disseminating false information. The actor must compensate Adriana Santana de Araújo Rodrigues in R$ 10 thousand.

Adriana is the mother of Marlon Santana, one of the young people killed in Jacarezinho massacre, and sued Thiago Gagliasso after having his image associated with a woman holding a rifle on social media. At the time, the information was denied, even by the police themselves.

O attorney by Adriana, João Tancredo, considered the content of the post by Thiago with a “ridiculous” content. “It’s practically a stimulus to keep lying,” he told Ancelmo Gois’ column.

According to the defender, Thiago Gagliasso is the seventh supporter of Jair Bolsonaro convicted of the same crime. In addition to him, the list includes names such as: former senator Magno Malta; federal deputies Captain Alberto Neto (PL-AM) and Luis Miranda (Republicans-DF); and state representatives Filippe Poubel (PL-RJ), Gil Diniz (PL-SP) and Delegate Sheila (PL-MG).

In 2018, Thiago Gagliasso publicly declared support Jair Bolsonaro to the presidency. At the time, he criticized the press and television after the result of the first round of elections.

After Thiago’s post, Giovanna Ewbank sent a message via WhatsApp to his brother-in-law. He then posted the message on his Instagram. The presenter criticized his position and stressed that Bruno worked hard on television to give the family a life of privilege.

in rebate, Thiago he said that he no longer lives in his brother’s apartment and that, even if he did, he would not be ashamed to think differently from him. He even evidenced that the family breakup happened months after his participation in ‘The Farm 4‘, when he accepted to integrate a secretariat in the government Bolsonaro.