THIS group will have access to the new gasoline voucher; date is confirmed?

Among all the aid and income distribution programs that Brazil is offering, the voucher that offers help when filling up is the one that has been most celebrated since the announcement of its creation. Faced with the abusive increase in fuel prices in the country, this type of initiative has never been more necessary.

The current government had been flirting with the idea for a while, so it seems that the election year gave the proposal just the little push it needed. The project comes from Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) and ended up being approved by the Federal Senate.

The idea had been circulating since March, but suffered with a certain reluctance on the part of the Chamber of Deputies. For many, the idea of ​​creating a voucher between R$100 and R$300 for people who work with transport would generate very high expenses. Something around R$ 3 billion. In the end, it looks like things ended up happening.

The idea is that this project will help app, taxi and motorcycle taxi drivers. Priority will be given to people who are part of CadÚnico. For now, what is known is that everything will be organized as follows:

Drivers who ride motorcycles of up to 125 cc will receive R$ 100;

Self-employed drivers or those who work with individual transport, including app and taxi drivers, will receive R$300.

In both cases, the driver must keep in mind that his family income cannot exceed three minimum wages. In any case, it is necessary to keep in mind that the project has not yet been properly approved.

He still needs to go through the House of Representatives. And even then it will not have its definitive guarantee, since it would also need to be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro. So the project still has a long way to go before it sees the light of day.

To try to convince both parties, the proposal also brings with it an idea to justify the resources needed to fund this operation, as is the case of mitigating the impacts of fluctuating domestic prices and oil derivatives, as well as LPG.

In short, the idea of ​​being able to make this aid really come out this year is something totally plausible, however it is important that no one counts on this help, because as we know, nothing is guaranteed when we are talking about politicians and their politics.

In general, everyone agrees that in a year of crisis and such abusive prices, such help for workers would be more than welcome.