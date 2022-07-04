This is what happens when you eat 2 slices of pineapple every day

It only takes two slices a day to benefit from the nutrients that the pineapple. This tropical fruit, very tasty and refreshing, when consumed in adequate amounts and combined with a balanced and healthy diet, promotes surprising good results for the body.

9 amazing health benefits of pineapple

1 – Fights inflammation

Thanks to the action of bromelain, a compound found in abundance in pineapple, it is possible to reduce the chances of inflammation, in addition to decreasing muscle pain and swelling. It is worth mentioning that bromelain helps to discard dead cells and cells that do not have a good effect on the body.

2 – Improves the digestive process

Bromelain also promotes improvements in the digestive system, as the fruit is able to break down proteins in the body, which in turn facilitates digestion, reduces symptoms of stomach bloating and heartburn. Another important contribution is due to the amounts of soluble fiber that help to give you more satiety, that is, it reduces the desire to eat and improves intestinal transit.

3 – Supports bone health

Regular consumption of the fruit promotes improvements in strengthening bones. Thanks to its manganese properties, a mineral cofactor of several enzymes in the body, it is also responsible for the renewal and maintenance of bone and connective tissues.

4 – Is a good friend of the heart

Pineapple produces good effects on cardiovascular health, due to its amounts of vitamin C, which strengthen the body’s defenses and stimulate the production of collagen, a good element for the health of bones, muscles and blood vessels.

5 – Favors memory maintenance

By stimulating cell renewal, pineapple acts directly on neurotransmitters, this helps to prevent the emergence of neurodegenerative diseases.

6 – Fights cholesterol and lowers triglyceride levels

The consumption of the fruit decreases the levels of triglycerides in the blood, facilitates intestinal transit and helps to reduce cholesterol levels, thanks to the actions of soluble fibers.

7 – Reduces the incidence of stroke

Thanks to potassium, which is responsible for regulating blood pressure, this reduces the risk of stroke.

8 – Boosts immunity

A slice of pineapple can provide about 80% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. It is for this reason that consuming pineapple strengthens the immune system.

9 – Helps in weight loss

The fruit has a low caloric index, lots of water, fiber and carbohydrates, so it is highly recommended for people who want to lose weight, but consumption should be moderate.