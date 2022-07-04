Three Arrows Capital files for bankruptcy in NY for British Virgin Islands branch

Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) filed for bankruptcy through “Chapter 15” in the Southern District of New York, United States, on Friday (1), after weeks of speculation that it was insolvent. .

The “Chapter 15” filings, in free translation, are often linked to foreign proceedings. The move indicates that the request is likely linked to a decision by a court in the British Virgin Islands that on Friday ordered the liquidation of the local subsidiary of Three Arrows.

US financial consultancy Teneo Restructuring was chosen to oversee the liquidations.

The move comes after the company borrowed large amounts from a number of cryptocurrency lenders, including BlockFi, Celsius, Babel Finance and Voyager Digital, but failed to repay.

To weather the recent strong sell-off in the market, lenders had to halt withdrawals or needed extended lines of credit to weather the storm. Chapter11dockets.com, for example, announced bankruptcy for the first time, and the Bloomberg reported that it was a Chapter 15 request.

According to the Bloombergfiling for Chapter 15 will allow the company to protect its US assets even if its British Virgin Islands assets are liquidated.

“The debtor’s business collapsed after extreme fluctuations in the cryptocurrency markets,” the document said, noting Three Arrows’ intention “to sustain efforts by individual creditors to confiscate assets and preserve the status quo.”

“The debtor’s financial hardship and the British Virgin Islands lawsuit were widely publicized and the outcome of the lawsuit has implications for global digital asset markets.”

wanted by CoinDeskThree Arrows Capital did not respond to a request for comment.

