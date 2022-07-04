Three quality games are available for free and permanent redemption on the Epic Games Store ⋆

As usual on Thursdays, the epic games promoted changes to the free games section of the Epic Games Store and started releasing some more interesting gifts. By the way, this time, players will be able to rescue three games that should make the joy of those who enjoy RPGs and products derived from the genre. Remembering that the titles will be available until 12 pm on July 7th (Brasilia time)… let’s take a look at the options?

To start with, we have Geneforge 1 – Mutagen. This remaster was released in 2021, with a view to celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original title (released in 2001), and features some very creative mechanics, in addition to an open world full of great dangers. It is worth noting that the graphics are not very inviting, but the experience turns out to be quite interesting in the end. In addition to this classic, we have Hood: Outlaws & Legends. This is an adventure that arrived shrouded in a degree of hype, but ended up falling short of expectations. However, the journey has some interesting highlights, such as its beautiful medieval world and conflicts that focus on stealth.

To complete the list, the Epic Games Store even added the challenger Iratus: Lord of the Dead to the set of free offers. In short, we can say that this is a roguelike RPG (with turn-based combat), which focuses on a dark story and manages to hold the players’ attention with its creative mechanics. The pace is a little slow, but it’s worth a try. And that’s it! The new free games on the Epic Games Store have a good level of quality and should be good alternatives for certain types of players. Therefore, I suggest that you do not fail to make the rescue until July 7th.