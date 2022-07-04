TOP 10: Check out the best selling vehicles of 2022 in MS

With prices ranging from R$ 10,000 to R$ 300,000, Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution) released which were the best-selling vehicle models in Mato Grosso do Sul until the month of June.

The research was divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles – such as pickup trucks – and vehicles in general. The 2022 MS sales champion has sold 2,460 units so far.

The Honda CG 160 is at the top of the overall ranking of the best-selling new vehicle models in MS. The month with the highest sales was May, with 643 units registered.

Check out the top 10 overall vehicle sales:

Image: Publicity/Fenabrave

In the passenger car group, the absolute sales leader is the Chevrolet Onix, with 441 new registrations in 2022 in the state, followed by the VW T-Cross, with 385 sales. Also from VW, Gol appears in 10th place, with 269 new cars on the streets.

Check out the top 10 car sales:

Image: Publicity/Fenabrave

As for light commercial models, such as pickup trucks, the preferred model in MS is the Toyota Hilux. From January to June, 718 new models were sold, followed by Fiat Strada, with 629 new license plates.

Check out the top 10 light commercial vehicle sales: