Top 10 grossing 2022 so far

The films that were successful at the box office this year!
2022 has been great for the film industry! In addition to marking our official return to movie theaters, the first half of this year has already seen a flurry of releases and other surprises, inside and outside Hollywood.
With that in mind, we’ve put together this list top 10 box office hits of 2022 until the momentaccording to the survey of the Box Office Mojoof IMDB!
10 – Too Cool to Kill
Let’s start with the tenth position of the ranking: Too Cool to Kill. The Chinese film hit theaters in its home country in February this year and so far remains in the top 10 highest grossing films of 2022 with the total of US$ 217.2 million collected.
Too Cool to Kill follows the life of Wei Chenggong (Wei Xiang), an amateur actor who sees the opportunity to change his life when he is invited to be the protagonist of a film. However, when the project starts, he ends up getting involved in a scheme of conspiracies and dangerous situations.
9 – The Bad Guys
the bad guysanimation of DreamWorksis also part of the top 10 box office of 2022. The film opened in March this year in theaters and grossed US$ 242.7 million around the world.
In the plot, five animals need to become model citizens after dedicating a good part of their lives to crime. So, with the help of a mentor, the gang tries to prove to the world that they are capable of change, but of course some little problems will arise along the way.
8 – Sonic 2: The Movie
In eighth place we have Sonic 2: The Movie, the sequel to the 2020 feature that follows the adventures of the blue hedgehog. The production hit the screens in April this year and raised US$ 400.9 million at the worldwide box office.
Directed by Jeff Fowler, the film’s plot follows Sonic in yet another onslaught against Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who this time is after a mystical emerald capable of destroying civilizations.
7 – Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets
It is not today that the franchise fantastic beasts is surrounded by several controversies involving names of the cast and the writer J.K. Rowling. But even in the face of such scandals and negative criticism, Dumbledore’s Secretsthird feature in the Newt Scamander saga (Eddie Redmayne), has achieved a position in the top 10 of the biggest box office of 2022 so far.
Released in April of this year, the film raised US$ 401.1 million worldwide, bringing a greater focus on Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and his attempts to stop the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) dominated the wizarding world.
6 – Uncharted: Off the Map
Uncharted: Off the Map came to prove that Tom Holland don’t live only on Spider man. The feature, which is inspired by the game of the same name, follows the dangerous treasure hunt of Nathan Drake and Sully (Mark Wahlberg), which need to awaken the Indiana Jones inside them to get to the goal before it’s too late.
with direction of Ruben Fleischerthe film conquered simple $401.6 million at the worldwide box office, leaving it in sixth place in the rankings today.
5 – Water Gate Bridge
Fifth, we have Water Gate Bridge, marking another point for Chinese productions. The long one is the sequel to The Battle of Changjin Lakewhich follows the clash between the China and the United States during the Korean War in the 1950s.
In the sequel, the plot follows the soldiers of the group of Chinese People’s Volunteers on a new mission that will be crucial to the withdrawal of American troops. Released in February of this year, the film managed to raise $626.5 million at the box office.
4 – Jurassic World: Dominion
the franchise Jurassic Park was also present in the launches of the first half of 2022 with Jurassic World: Dominion. The film hit the screens in early June and, so far, has fourth position of the year’s biggest box office with US$ 752.2 million collected around the world.
the plot of Domain takes place four years after the destruction of the Isle of Cloudwhere dinosaurs now coexist with humans.
3 – Batman
Finally, we come to the coveted top 3! And the bronze medal, so far, is in the hands of Batmanin Matt Reeves. the new movie of Gotham bat debuted in March of this year with Robert Pattinson in the skin of Bruce Wayne and quickly became a huge hit with critics and audiences.
Much was speculated whether the feature would surpass the mark of 1 billion at the box office, but that was not the case: Batman closed its exhibitions on the big screen with US$ 770.3 million collected.
In the plot, we follow Wayne in his second year as Gotham’s masked vigilante, as he tries to unravel the mysteries left by the villain Riddler (Paul Dano).
2 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
As a production of MCU worth it, of course Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would not be left out of the list of the biggest box office of the year. The second film starring Supreme Wizard hit theaters in May with a new wave of crossovers and a hint of terror, a mark left by the director Sam Raimi.
Multiverse of Madness hit the beam and almost reached the 1 billion mark, ending its cinematographic exhibition with US$ 950.3 million grossed at the worldwide box office.
1 – Top Gun: Maverick
First and foremost, Top Gun: Maverick is gold medal in this ranking! The film premiered at the end of May of this year and is the first film of 2022 to surpass the impressive mark of $1 billion at the global box office.
Directed by Joseph Kosinskithe sequel to the 1990s classic 1980 accompanies pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), which still serves the US Navy. USA as one of their best aviators. Until he takes on the training of a new wave of TOPGUN pilots for a dangerous mission in the air, while dealing with some ghosts from his past.