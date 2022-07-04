Truck catches fire in car accident that leaves at least 2 dead and 8 injured on BR-050, in Araguari | Mining Triangle

Two people died and at least eight others were injured in an accident this Sunday afternoon (3) at km 45 of the BR-050, in Araguari. A tanker truck caught fire after a pile-up with three other cars. The highway was closed in both directions.

According to the first information from the Fire Department, when the team arrived at the scene, they found the truck on fire and managed to confirm two deaths. One of the victims was under one of the vehicles and the other is the truck driver.

2 of 7 Truck caught fire in an accident on BR-050, in Araguari — Photo: Fire Department/Disclosure Truck caught fire in an accident on BR-050, in Araguari — Photo: Fire Department/Disclosure

In addition to the fire truck, two water trucks from the Superintendence of Water and Sewage (SAE) in Araguari were sent to support the fight against the flames. Traffic was completely blocked in both directions of the highway.

Teams from the Eco050 concessionaire and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) were also called to assist the injured, along with the Fire Department helicopter.

Until the publication of this report, the incident was still in progress and there was no further information on the identity of the injured, as well as to which hospital units they had been taken.

See more images of the accident

3 of 7 Accident on BR-050, in Araguari — Photo: Fire Department/Disclosure Accident on BR-050, in Araguari — Photo: Fire Department/Disclosure

4 of 7 Accident in Araguari leaves two dead — Photo: Fire Department/Disclosure Accident in Araguari leaves two dead – Photo: Fire Department / Disclosure

5 of 7 Truck caught fire in accident in Araguari — Photo: Fire Department/Disclosure Truck caught fire in accident in Araguari – Photo: Fire Department/Disclosure

6 of 7 Car involved in an accident with two deaths on the BR-050, in Araguari — Photo: Fire Department/Disclosure Car involved in an accident with two deaths on BR-050, in Araguari – Photo: Fire Department/Disclosure

7 of 7 Accident involves three cars and a truck, which caught fire, on BR-050, in Araguari — Photo: Fire Department/Via Drone/Disclosure Accident involves three cars and a truck, which caught fire, on BR-050, in Araguari — Photo: Fire Department/Via Drone/Disclosure