TV Globo seeks racial diversity with É de Casa e Encontro – 07/03/2022 – Illustrated

TV Globo will reverse the order of the factors of its morning schedule starting this Monday. The entertainment schedule now starts with the Meeting at 9:30 am, with Mais Você airing an hour later at 10:35 am. With the changes, local newscasts start 15 minutes earlier, at 11:45 am.

While Ana Maria Braga, 73, celebrates 23 years ahead of Mais Você in October, with no plans to retire and with a contract renewed until 2024, Fátima Bernardes will leave the Encontro after a decade to present The Voice.

The broadcaster says it is moving a team that is winning. In the first half of this year, the programs recorded an average of eight ratings on the National Television Panel, the PNT, of Kantar Ibope Media. It is one more point compared to the last two years, with 5.7 million spectators in the country and 1.7 million in São Paulo alone.

It is estimated that 34% of households with television on from 6 am to 12 pm, from Monday to Saturday, keep the device tuned to Globo, the best percentage recorded in the last five years.

The change is based on the desire for innovation, said Amauri Soares, director of TV Globo, and Mariano Boni, director of varieties at the station, at a press conference.

Adjustments to the clock and institutionalism aside, the Meeting, now led by Patrícia Poeta with Manoel Soares, airs after Bom Dia Brasil, which leads the program to a greater need to connect to the news, often distressing, with themes delicate items that Fátima Bernardes has been dealing with since 2012.

marathon A guide with tips for movies and series to watch on streaming

Ana Maria, who will now present herself to an audience already tuned in to entertainment, will have more opportunity to dedicate herself more to fun, which not only runs in her DNA since the beginning of her career, but is also one of the characteristics for which she is most successful in social networks, in which every other day is among the most talked about topics and, as a result, can attract even more publicity.

The presenter, on the other hand, says that she will not fully distance herself from the news and that, in principle, there will be no changes to the program’s script. At the beginning of the political crisis that crosses the country, on the eve of the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff, it was common for Louro José, created to attract children from TV Globinho but also to be his alter ego, to enter the air with a nose of clown.

It was, according to the presenter, a way of satirizing politics without dealing directly with it, as well as her gas bottle bag and her necklaces made of tomatoes, carrots and even medicines used to criticize the rise in prices. She wears the accessories both in Dilma’s and Jair Bolsonaro’s governments, today.

The changes also represent the broadcaster’s desire to cater to viewers clamoring for more racial diversity on screen. With Patrícia Poeta, white, there will be Manoel Soares, black.

It’s the same tonic as É de Casa, the Saturday morning show, which airs from 6:50 am to 12:00 pm. In addition to Maria Beltrão and Talitha Morete, who are white, the program will feature Rita Batista, who started her career in the Bahian affiliates of television networks, and Thiago Oliveira, coming from sports.