Two Joinville residents are among the three winners of the Trimania main prize

This Sunday’s Trimania Norte Catarinense, 3, brought as the main prize a Corolla Cross 0km and another R$ 30 thousand and three people were awarded, two of them are from Joinville. Cecília Silveira Reinert, from the Boa Vista neighborhood, and Irineu Cordeiro, from the Petrópolis neighborhood, will share the prize with Adriano Quarantani, a resident of the Itacolomi neighborhood of Barra Velha.

Two other Joinville residents were drawn among the four draws. A resident of the Atiradores neighborhood, Magrid Kupsch Birckholz, earned R$13,000 and Marcio Pedro da Silva, from the João Costa neighborhood, earned R$12,000.

The first draw, which had a prize of R$ 10,000, went to Giliard Fiamoncini, a resident of Jaraguá do Sul.

In addition to the four raffles, this Sunday’s Trimania also had the 30 Giros da Sorte, where each person received R$ 1 thousand. Among the 30 winners are 14 residents of Joinville.

The next draw takes place next Sunday, July 10th. The grand prize will be R$ 500 thousand. The first, second and third draw will be R$ 10 thousand. And in this edition, the 30 winners of the super spin will receive R$ 2 thousand.

Check out the winners of the 30 Lucky Spins:

Dilso Kobielski – Escolinha, Joinville

Maria Gorete Costa – Boa Vista, Joinville

Maria José Kaiser – Comasa, Joinville

Francisco Assis Rodrigues – Boa Vista, Joinville

Cristiano Pavanello – Floresta, Joinville

Tania Dias – Aventureiro, Joinville

Renato Gomes – Aventureiro, Joinville

Gilda Teixeira Wagner – Jardim Iririu, Joinville

Amanda de Oliveira – Floresta, Joinville

Orides Santos da Silva – Vila Nova, Joinville

