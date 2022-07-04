Two women die after different shark attacks in Egypt

Two women were killed in shark attacks this weekend in Egypt’s Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian Environment Ministry said today.

Two sources told Reuters the body of a Romanian tourist in her 40s was discovered hours after an attack that left a 68-year-old Austrian woman dead.

Both attacks took place within 600 meters of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to the sources. The region is known for being a famous tourist destination on the Red Sea.

The ministry said in a statement that a committee had been formed to look into the circumstances of the attacks and any scientific reasons behind them.

It also mentioned that the Governor of the Red Sea, Major General Amr Hanafi, had issued an order to suspend all activity in the area surrounding the attacks.

The first victim had the attack caught by people who were on a nearby pier. She was even transferred to a local private hospital, a source at the Red Sea Health Affairs Directorate told Reuters, but did not survive.

According to the English tabloid Daily Mail, the shark caused injuries to the victim’s leg and arm – who was rescued, but did not survive.

The woman had been in the country for a month with her partner, an Egyptian, and was due to return home today. The tabloid claims she went snorkeling in a region not far from shore when she started waving for help.

Upon realizing the attack, people who were on a pier tried to make noises to distract the animal. Strong footage captured of the moment shows the woman trying to swim after being attacked.

*With information from Reuters