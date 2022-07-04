Ubisoft to close servers for 15 old games in September

Ubisoft announced the closure of multiplayer servers for 15 of its legacy games on September 1st. As a result, owners of games such as several Assassin’s Creed PS3, Far Cry 3 and Splinter Cell: Blacklist will no longer be able to enjoy online play.

According to the publisher, the measure was taken so that the company can “focus its resources on delivering great experiences to players of newer or more popular titles”.

Additionally, content unlockable through Ubisoft Connect (maps, skins, etc.) will be disabled — meaning there will be no way to purchase them after September 1st. Finally, “Units” and “Challenges” for the games in question on Ubi Connect will be finalized — the user will not be able to earn Units by completing certain tasks.

Check out the list of games that will have their multiplayer servers closed:

Year 2070 (PC)

Assassin’s Creed II (PS3 and PC)

Assassin’s Creed III — 2012 Edition* (PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PC)

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (PS3, Xbox 360 and PC)

Assassin’s Creed: Liberation HD (PC)

Assassin’s Creed Revelations (PS3 and Xbox 360)

Driver San Francisco (PS3, Xbox 360 and PC)

Far Cry 3 — 2012 Edition* (PS3, Xbox 360 and PC)

Ghost Recon Soldier (PS3 and Xbox 360)

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands (PC)

Rayman Legends (PS3, Wii U and Xbox 360)

Silent Hunter 5 (PC)

Space Junkies (PC)

Splinter Cell: Blacklist (PS3, PC and Xbox 360)

ZombiU (Wii U)

*: remastered version will not be affected.

It is still worth mentioning the case of Ghost Recon Soldier. To enjoy the single player campaign, the player will need to put their console in offline mode, otherwise it will not work.

This is the second time in the year that Ubi announces the closure of old game servers. In April, the company issued a note where it revealed that it would end online support for more than 90 titles.

Ubisoft will be at Gamescom 2022

Ubisoft has confirmed its presence at Gamescom 2022, a German event that will take place between August 24th and 28th. There, the French publisher should present some news in relation to its games. Find out more here!