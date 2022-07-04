Understand the difference between individual, family and collective health plans

In addition to knowing the main points, it is important to list the services that are available in the market

Health plans are an essential service these days. With them, people get access to a network of doctors and professionals, exams and other benefits to take care of their own health and have a better quality of life.

However, there are several types of health plans and it is necessary to analyze the main characteristics of each one before choosing yours. See the differences between the plans to find the one that’s right for you.

Difference between health plans

In addition to knowing the main points, it is important to list the services that are available in the market, explaining more about each one. That way, you’ll already know what they cover and how they work.

The individual health plan, for example, is important. This service is closed directly between an individual and the operator. In this model, the beneficiary guarantees a wide service network with doctors and specialists who can help take care of their health.

In the case of the family health plan, the contracting parties also have a wide coverage of treatments and medical consultations. However, operators require that there is a link between the beneficiaries. In this modality, they need to be married, relatives or partners in a stable union.

Another type of health plan available in the market is the collective. According to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), this model has two different segments: business and adhesion.

In the first module, the beneficiaries are linked to the contracting party, which is a legal entity, through an employment or statutory relationship. In the membership plan, the beneficiaries are linked to one or more legal entities of a sectoral, class or professional nature. Both options allow policyholders to include dependents in the service – depending on the operator.

Main features of each plan

The main point of attention of the individual health plan is the possibility of closing a contract without needing a link with companies or entities. In addition, in this case, the system assists in preventive health care and health promotion, generating high quality consultations and exchanges.

Keep reading

In the family plan, the main feature is the possibility of adding dependents to the service. In this way, children and spouses, for example, can be fully insured and covered.

In the case of the business plan, the service is fully or partially covered by the company itself and, in general, it is possible to add dependents. With this, the employee and his family will have access to all services available in the plan, which can be paid for by the employer or operate in co-participation mode.

Finally, the membership plan is a great option for unions or representative institutions that wish to acquire a benefit for their employees. In this case, the service also has all the advantages of the other collective model and beneficiaries are able to add dependents to the plan.

best plan for you

Choosing an ideal family health plan model is very personal. And it should be done taking into account the needs and expectations of users. But when it comes to the individual modality, Kipp Saúde may be the best plan for you.

Kipp Saúde has quality services, with qualified teams, 100% online membership and no bureaucracy. Kipp’s plans seek to bring the patient closer to Ekipp Health, promoting health and well-being through technology.