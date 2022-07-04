US energy companies brace for supply crisis, says media

Energy demand should reach historic highs and concessionaires are already warning that they may not have the equipment capable of maintaining the service network edit

Sputnik – US energy providers are facing shortages as pressure increases on the power grid due to record temperatures as people increase their use of air conditioning, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

According to data from Refinitiv, the weather in the US has been about 21% warmer than the average for the last 30 years.

“Federal agencies responsible for energy reliability, such as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission [FERC, na sigla em inglês]warned that networks in the western half of the country could face reliability issues this summer as consumers turn on air conditioners to escape the heat,” the report said.

Power companies are concerned about not being able to find the spare parts to fix equipment quickly enough to avoid service interruptions, with some already reporting problems due to the heat. The Texas Electrical Reliability Board (ERCOT), for example, had to ask customers to reduce energy use and increase the temperature of air conditioners after six plants went offline during a heat wave in Texas. mid-May.

A month later, about 200,000 homes and businesses in Ohio were left without electricity after a storm damaged transmission lines across the state, and the grid operator was forced to cut power in some areas to prevent the remaining lines from becoming dead. overloaded.

The report says grid operators are facing a dire shortage of transformers, which convert high-voltage power into electricity used in homes. According to two industry associations, some of them had to wait a year or more for transformer parts.

“You don’t want to run out of stock because you don’t know when this storm is coming, but you know it’s coming. […] If we have successive days of 100 degree heat, those pole top transformers, they start to pop like rice flakes, and we wouldn’t have the pile of supplies to replace them,” the head of the Public Service Business Group told Reuters. (PSEG), Ralph Izzo.

According to the news agency, in order to preserve spare parts for unexpected weather conditions, utility operators have been changing their maintenance habits.

“We’re doing a lot more splicing, splicing cables together, rather than installing new cables because we’re trying to keep our new cable in stock when we need it,” said the head of Ohio-based network operator AEP, Nick Akins.

