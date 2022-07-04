US political problems go far beyond Donald Trump, analyzes Oliver Stuenkel | The subject

Donald Trump has prospects of returning to power in 2025, despite the parliamentary investigation that could hold him responsible for the January 6, 2021, invasion of the Capitol.
In pursuit of reelection, the former Republican president did not accept the results of the polls, discrediting the electoral system and inciting an invasion of Washington. Last week, testimony from White House adviser Cassidy Hutchinson provided evidence that Trump was willing to lead the insurgency.
Former US President Donald Trump during a speech in Florida on Saturday (Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP)
Now, the Democratic successor Joe Biden has the worst approval of the administration – in the house of 40% – and experiences the highest inflation in the last 40 years.
In a scenario of extreme polarization, the American president finds it difficult to implement his proposals. This is what analyst Oliver Stuenkel explains, stressing that the political problems in the United States go beyond Donald Trump
“It is important to remember that even if Trump is convicted – which is possible in the coming months – he is a reflection of an American political transformation. Even if he is not a candidate – he could be, for example, the governor of the State of Florida Ron DeSantis who is also a Trumpist,” Stuenkel pointed out in episode #741 of the podcast The Subject.
“This dynamic of not recognizing the legitimacy of the Biden administration, of deepening the polarization even more, this trend is here to stay so the political problems of the United States go far beyond Donald Trump”
In a conversation with Renata Lo Prete, the journalist and professor of international relations at FGV São Paulo highlight the victory of candidates supported by Trump in the primaries that decide the candidates in the parliamentary elections in November.
Oliver Stuenkel also describes how the Supreme Court makes successive decisions that disrupt the current administration, and says that it is in this scenario that the leader of the American far-right can perpetuate his influence in the country.
“Today the state of American democracy is certainly worse off than it was on January 6, 2021,” concludes Oliver.
Listen to the full interview on the podcast The Subject.