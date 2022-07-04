Vale Caminhoneiro can also include carrier drivers

Parliamentarians intend to expand the scope of the R$ 1,000 truck driver assistance and include professionals who are linked to companies. Check out!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How much money does the Nubank account earn?

Parliamentarians intend to expand the scope of the R$ 1 thousand truck driver assistance and, in this way, also include professionals who are linked to cargo transport companies.

At first, the benefit would only cover self-employed truck drivers, covering around 900,000 professionals. The number takes into account the 872,300 active registrations in this modality in the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers. The cost to the public coffers was estimated at up to R$ 5.4 billion.

Carrier truck drivers

Thus, if there is an expansion of the truck driver voucher for professionals linked to companies, the register maintained by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) indicates a potential audience of about 1.15 million. However, the economic team works to try to limit the “check value”, that is, the impact on public accounts.

The PEC must determine the rules for the payment of the benefit, which will be regulated by the Executive Branch. In one of the texts under analysis, the possibility of requiring a link with a union, association or cooperative and also proof of activity as a truck driver in the last 12 months was considered.

However, the request for self-employment registration has been discussed again, as the requirement limits the scope of the benefit among truck drivers, a group that makes up the voter base of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and who are dissatisfied with the high price. of fuels.

Deputies articulate the creation of the 14th salary of the INSS

emergency state

Last Thursday (30), the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) was approved in the first round, which determines a state of emergency in Brazil, with the aim of making it possible to create a truck driver voucher of R$ 1,000 for self-employed professionals. and a benefit for taxi drivers. The text also provides for the expansion of Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher until the end of the year.

The text that amends the Constitution still needs to go through a new round of voting in the Senate before moving on to analysis by the Chamber of Deputies.

As much as the opposition has criticized the “electoral character” of the measure, since the text is being analyzed three months before the election, the opposition to the government voted in favor of the PEC.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Nuad Contributor/shutterstock.com