Vasco thinks of up to 15 games a year at Maracanã and makes São Januário available to Fluminense | Sport

Vasco fans should fill Maracanã againDaniel Ramalho/Vasco

Published 07/03/2022 13:40

Rio – Vasco issued a note this Sunday to clarify its planning for the Maracanã. In a note, Cruzmaltino said that it intends to play its main games at the stadium, estimating between 12 and 15 matches, and made São Januário available to Fluminense to reduce the number of games there.

In the statement, Vasco also claims to seek an understanding with Flamengo and Fluminense, clubs interested in bidding for Maracanã. Cruzmaltino emphasizes that the stadium is a “public facility” and says that “it makes no sense to hold games with 10,000 or 15,000 spectators at Maracanã and leave out matches with the potential of 70,000 fans”, referring to the veto for the match. this Sunday, against Sport.

Read the full note:

1 – About new bidding/understanding with other clubs: Maracanã is a public facility and the best solution would be an understanding between the clubs that have expressed interest, so that everyone can use the stadium according to their characteristics and needs, on a pre-agreed basis. Vasco intends to use Maracanã only for its main games, with high public demand. We estimate something like 12 to 15 matches a year. For the other games we have our house, São Januário. Starting from the 70 games/year recommended by the state government, and using objective criteria such as the public average, Flamengo could play their 35 games a year at Maracanã and Fluminense something like 20 or 23 games. We offer São Januário to Fluminense as an alternative to compose the calendar, and in our city we still have Nilton Santos. What makes no sense is to hold games with 10,000 or 15,000 spectators at Maracanã and leave out matches with the potential of 70,000 fans, like the one Vasco plays this Sunday against Sport.