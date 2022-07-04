Venezuelan player is abandoned by businessman in Brazil, gives up football and becomes gospel singer | Santos and Region

A 33-year-old Venezuelan man was abandoned at an airport by his manager after coming to Brazil to pursue his dream of becoming a football player. He currently resides in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, and is now trying to establish himself in his gospel music career.

To g1, Manuel Mogollón Díaz told of his trajectory until arriving in the country, his disappointments with the sport and his expectations in the musical career. “My passion for football started when I was 10 years old, during the 1998 World Cup. When Brazil lost, I cried so much, but I decided that one day I would like to play soccer,” he said. At the age of 13, Manuel started playing futsal for Madeirense, where he played his first matches.

Born in El Tigre, in the Anzoátegui region of Venezuela, Manuel lived an upper-middle class life. At the age of 15, he entered the university to study Mechanical Engineering. “I started playing for the university team, so I was able to share responsibilities”.

It was at this same time that the young man began to have contact with the church, and began to participate in the temple music group he attended. He actively participated in the praises, since he came from a house that used to sing as a family. But, so far, nothing could get in the way of his dream of being a football player.

When he turned 22, Manuel finally had the opportunity he always wanted, he was called to play in a Brazilian team. América Pontagrossense Futebol Clube received him for a short time, as an opportunity arose to play for Real Minas, in Minas Gerais, a place that, despite having made great friendships, marked him in a negative way.

2 of 4 Venezuelan gave up his dream of being a football player after a coup — Photo: Personal Archive Venezuelan gave up his dream of being a football player after a coup – Photo: Personal Archive

“If you want to be a football player and have a manager, then he helps you. Otherwise, you end up having difficulties, like me. At first, we ate rice and sausage, then there were nights when I would sleep only with a glass of coffee with milk. Sometimes I ate bread, sometimes it was just coffee.

After months going through sieves and small games in cities like Congonhal, Pouso Alegre and Passo Fundo, in the state of Minas Gerais, Manuel returned to Venezuela. “When I came home, I had lost 20 kg.”

Two years later, Mogollón was faced with another chance to fulfill his dream. “A Brazilian businessman contacted me, saying he had an opportunity to take me to a team in Asunción, Paraguay. But first, I should meet him at Guarulhos Airport. I knew too little Portuguese to travel alone, but I accepted,” he says.

The businessman asked Manuel to advance him R$ 2,000 for the costs of the trip, but, fearing that it was a scam, he said he would only deliver it when he arrived at the airport. “I left Venezuela and went through an 18-hour bus ride to the border, in Pacaraima. [RR]after that, I took a van to take me to the airport in Boa Vista (RR), and from there I went by plane to Guarulhos”, he recalls.

3 of 4 Venezuelan gave up his dream of being a football player after a coup — Photo: Disclosure Venezuelan gave up his dream of being a football player after a coup – Photo: Disclosure

Manuel arrived at the airport at 11:30 pm, and waited for the businessman until 4 am, when he started calling and sending messages to the businessman, who only answered him around 6 am. “He said that his father had had a heart attack, and that he could no longer help me. I still insisted, since I had left my country believing in what he had promised me. The day before I had spoken to him, and everything was fine. So I asked him what I would do, and he never replied.”

Manuel thus found himself at an impasse. He was in a country he knew little about, had spent little time in, a place where he didn’t even know the language, and with little money to support himself. “At the time, I was in despair, I had no one to help me. I was afraid to stand there in the crowd, so I went to the bathroom and started asking God for help. At the time, I remembered a colleague who had played soccer with me in Roraima, but who lived in São Paulo, and I called him to come and rescue me”.

The colleague was the son of a pastor of an evangelical church, and Manuel spent about a month living in his house. “Football is a very dirty world, but thanks to him, I made this friendship, which helped me when I needed it most. If I hadn’t met him, I would be on the street,” he says.

After being abandoned at the airport, Manuel was traumatized by football, and gave up on his biggest dream until then. After a month at the house of the friend who saved him, Manuel went to Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, to start over.

After that episode, without money and a job, prejudice, and even mockery, due to his origin, haunted him for some time. “Whenever they can, people take advantage of the lost immigrant.” The Venezuelan spent about four years without any documentation that was valid in Brazilian territory, which made it difficult for him to find a formal job. “I’ve sold ice cream and açaí, washed the car and even pulled suitcases on the pier”.

To cut costs, he moved to the city of Santos, and stayed at a friend’s house as a favor. “I felt rejection and mistrust, even though I helped with what little I had, the result of my hard work”, he says.

Even with the difficulties, Manuel was not intimidated, and currently works as a cargo checker in a transport company, in addition to taking part in volunteer work in churches, always singing in the praises during services.

When Manuel left Venezuela, his family’s life was still stable, however, for some time now, the situation for them has changed. For him, even with so many difficulties, the time for his family to move has passed. Now, there is the longing and sadness of not being able to visit them. “Since I went to visit my family before I got married, eight years ago, I never saw my family again,” he laments.

“I was very worried about what was happening in Venezuela, and about the situation of my family. There, they have a lot of problems with food, if one day the bread is R$3, the next day it’s R$5. “, he reports.

According to Manuel, at that moment, he went to “talk to God”, and thought that everything he needed was in the spiritual world. “I started writing a song that talks about me not being able to help my parents as I would like, because I always wanted to send money to my family, but unfortunately I never could. I went to talk to God, and ask for help for them. , I picked up the guitar and started playing and writing”, he recalls.

4 of 4 Venezuelan gives up his dream of being a football player after a coup to pursue a career in gospel music — Photo: Paloma Costa Venezuelan gives up his dream of being a football player after a coup to pursue a career in gospel music – Photo: Paloma Costa

During a conversation with his wife, she advised him to start a YouTube channel and an Instagram account to promote his music. In October of last year, a friend of Manuel’s and his family helped him pay for the music video.

In January of this year, Manuel finally managed to record his first music video, called “Nosso Lugar”. “I believe it was God who touched their hearts, and made this money enough. When my strength runs out, I will run to our place,” he says.

“I remember once, when I was 16 years old, a pastor came to prophesy about me, saying that one day I would write songs for God, and he would give me the conditions to record, and he certainly did”, he concludes.