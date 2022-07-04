Venezuelan state-owned Conviasa announces unprecedented flights to China with stopover in Iran

Photo: Conviasa





As of July 30, Conviasa will operate flights between Venezuela and China with a technical stopover in Iran. The state-owned company will have a direct service between Caracas and Guangzhou, being the company’s second destination in Asia, reports the website Aviacionline.

During the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, Conviasa made several cargo flights to China to pick up medical supplies and vaccines. With this new route, the company will be the only South American operator to offer scheduled passenger flights to Baiyun International Airport.

The Venezuelan state-owned company continues to expand its international network from Venezuela’s allied countries with the aim of reaffirming commercial alliances. Recently, Conviasa also announced its first destination in Africa, bound for Algiers (Algeria), as of July 27th.

Conviasa will thus have 16 international destinations in 14 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. The program includes: Algiers, Buenos Aires, Cancún, Guayaquil, Havana, Lima, Madrid operated by Plus UltraMoscow, Panama, Quito, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Mexico City, Santiago de Chile, Tehran, Guangzhou and Santa Cruz de Viru Viru.



