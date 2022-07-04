Victims of the ‘Palm War’: who are the quilombola leaders killed in the conflict over land in PA | For

Share this news on WhatsApp

Two of the victims were quilombola leaders who defended the recognition of lands, also a target of interest in the enterprises that have settled in the region. The other two were familiar, also threatened.

The interest of farmers in the sale of land to companies and, on the other hand, the struggle for territorial recognition of quilombolas generates tension in the regionwhich has lasted more than 20 years.

In the interior of Pará, palm plantations, the raw material for the production of palm oil, involve accusations of land grabbing, threats to local leaders and even a ghost registry office.

The sector moves a billion dollar business. In 2020, Pará produced 2.8 million tons, according to state government data. Today, the ton is sold for around US$ 1,700, which, at the current dollar exchange rate, is around R$ 10,000. Based on that year’s production, it would be R$ 28 billion.

In a scenario of lax enforcement, residents report that farms advance over territories in the Amazon already demarcated, which, in theory, should be protected. The same happens in other areas still in the recognition phase, in processes that drag on for years.

Pará leads the national ranking of conflicts over land in 2021, with 156 cases, according to the mapping by the Pastoral Land Commission (CPT), in its most recent survey “Conflicts in Campo Brasil 2021”.

According to the CPT, disputes associated with oil palm involve more than 750 families and occur in the following regions:

in the city of Acará, between the Bucaia community, on the Ramal São Lourenço, with the company BBF, formerly Biopalma, reaching 60 families;

in the cities of Acará, Thailand and Tomé-Açu, between the quilombola communities of Alto Acará and Balsas, with the company Agropalma, involving 650 families;

and in Tomé-Açu, between the Tembé indigenous people of the Turé-Mariquita I and II TIs with the company BBF, involving 47 families.

Who are the murdered victims?

Abiair Amaral Gusmao and Josivane Amaral Gusmao

On November 7, 2012, five quilombolas were shot at in the Quatro Bocas district, in Tomé-Açu. Were Abiair Amaral Gusmao and Josivane Amaral Gusmao. The other three were injured.

On July 7, 2014, the leadership Artemio Gusmão had his body dismembered on the way home, after watching the match between Brazil and Colombia, for the World Cup. Abiair and Josivane, murdered two years earlier, were his brothers. In the same month, a suspect involved in the case was arrested.

As of April 14, 2018, Nazildo dos Santos Brito , also a quilombola leader, was killed by two gunmen on the Roda D’água branch, also on his way home. According to police, he was shot with about 20 shots in the back. Nazildo was president of the quilombola association.

, also a quilombola leader, was killed by two gunmen on the Roda D’água branch, also on his way home. According to police, he was shot with about 20 shots in the back. Nazildo was president of the quilombola association. The Civil Police appointed the logger José Telmo Zani, owner of the Rio Negro farm, as the principal. According to the quilombolas, the property overlaps the claimed territory and the area that Biopalma was interested in buying for oil palm plantations.

Zani and those accused of being the executioners, Marcos Vieira and Raimundo dos Santos, were denounced by the Pará Public Ministry (MPPA), but are still awaiting trial. The two named as executioners had a preventive arrest warrant decreed. Marcos Vieira was arrested, but Raimundo dos Santos is on the run.

The g1 still hasn’t made contact with the defense of Zani, Vieira and Raimundo.

In all three episodes, the quilombola community of Amarqualta asks for justice, because in none of them was the perpetrators of the crimes convicted.

The g1 requested a note from the Secretary of State for Public Security (Segup), asking what actions are taken to combat the conflict over land in the northeast region of Pará, but had not yet received a response until the publication of this report.

