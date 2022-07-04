VIDEO: bingo has confusion after 101 people win together a prize of R$ 1,000 in Grande Fortaleza | Ceará

A confusion was recorded in a card bingo after 101 people won a prize of R$ 1,000 together. The case took place on Saturday night (2), in a square in Iparana, in the city of Caucaia, Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza. (see video above)
Images shared on social networks by Osmar Saldanha, one of the winners of the award, showed the rush at the moment the stone “49” is called. Then, a line is formed with all the winners, so that each card is checked.
“It was just a rush. First time in my life I’ve seen this happen. I’ve never won bingo and when I win I have to share it with 100 people”, said Saldanha.
Osmar Saldanha was one of the 101 winners of the R$ 1 thousand prize drawn at a bingo in the city of Caucaia. — Photo: Personal archive
Owner of a motorcycle workshop near the place where the bingo took place, Osmar bought three cards for R$20, to compete for R$2,000 in cash, divided into R$1,000 for the first hit, the full card, R$400 for the second beat, R$300 for the third beat and R$150 two corners.
Right at the beginning of the draw, all participants were surprised by the 101 simultaneous winners, who will share the prize of R$ 1,000.
“It was BRL 9.90 for each person, but the organizers rounded it up to BRL 10, which will be sent via pix to each winner”, said Osmar.
101 people together won a prize of R$ 1 thousand after the stone “49” was called in bingo. — Photo: Personal archive
