Video Shows Ohio Police Officers Killed Unarmed Black Man in Shooting | World

A video released Sunday showed eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, were involved in the shooting death of an unarmed black man whose body was found with about 60 gunshot wounds after he fled a traffic control in the last week.

Police showed several videos at a press conference, one of which, according to the policy, shows a shot being fired from inside the car driven by Jayland Walker, 25, who was being chased by officers.

Walker jumped out of the car and fled the police, footage showed. Police say he was apparently turning to officers, who then believed he was armed. Later, a gun was seized from his car.

Walker family attorney Bobby DiCello warned the video was “brutal” in comments published Saturday by the Akron Beacon Journal. He said Walker’s relatives are concerned that protests over the case could turn violent.

The eight agents involved in the action have been sidelined while the Akron Police Department investigates the case.

1 of 1 Protesters protested against police action in Akron on Sunday (3). — Photo: REUTERS/Gaelen Morse Protesters protested against police action in Akron on Sunday (3). — Photo: REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

The shooting was the latest in a string of police killings of black men across the United States that critics claim are racist and unjustified, including the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked global protests against police brutality and injustice. racial.

“We’re all gearing up for the community’s response, and the only message we have is that the family doesn’t need more violence,” DiCello said.

Walker was pronounced dead in the parking lot where he crashed.

DiCello said his team did not see any evidence that Walker fired a gun and that police body camera footage shows him running with his back to officers as they shot him down.