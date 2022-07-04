VIDEO: Tayara Andreza says she had to interrupt the show for not saying hello to the mayor of Tracunhaém | Pernambuco

The cheesy singer Tayara Andreza said, on social media, that her show was interrupted in Tracunhaém, in the state’s Zona da Mata, on Saturday (2), because she “was not saying hello” to the city’s mayor. In addition, the artist said that her team was pepper sprayed on the way out by people at the event.

O g1 contacted Tracunhaém’s communication, who stated, by telephone, that Mayor Aluízio Xavier (PSD) was not at the place at the time of the incident and that he was investigating the facts in order to comment.

Images, shared on social networks, show the artist on stage explaining that her show usually lasts around 1h30, but that it would have to end earlier (see video above). The presentation was part of a municipal event, the “Trezenário de Tracunhaém”.

“I found out now that the people here at the city hall are asking us to end the show. As far as I know, I was hired to sing, not to say hello. Then the mayor, I don’t know who else, because I wasn’t saying hello , asked me to end the show,” he told people.

1 of 1 Tayara Andreza in a photo posted on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Tayara Andreza in a photo posted on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

The artist went on to say that she received the cell phone twice from the production, with the request to say the name of the politician.

“I had nothing to do with it, my schedule hasn’t ended yet. And another thing: either I sing, or I say hello, my love. They didn’t even put the paper here with the name for me to say hello”, declared Tayara.

Later, the singer made a series of videos reporting a confusion that occurred after leaving the stage involving the production of the event.

“They went for my musicians, to beat my musicians. They took the boys’ credentials, they went upstairs, the police had to come. They sprayed pepper. Not the police, the people there sprayed them with pepper. Hell, cursing”, he said (see video below).

The artist also said that, due to what happened, she cannot attend the audience, as she had promised while on stage. She claimed that she was prevented from being in the dressing room.

“I had to go out without taking a picture with anyone, you know? Because they filled it with pepper spray. On the street, it was impossible to meet the public. A lack of respect for me, for the artist, for my musicians, for my fans, this mayor of Tracunhaém,” he said.

O g1 tried to contact the artist, but her production stated that it would not comment at the moment. The Military Police were asked if they had registered the occurrence, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

Tayara Andreza, 29, broke through with Banda Torpedo, teaming up for five years with Deivison Kellrs on vocals. The two participated in the “É Pipoco”, by NE1, talking about the band’s success (review in the video above).

Then pregnant, Tayara celebrated having stopped working as an attendant. In the voices of Deivison and Tayara, great hits by Banda Torpedo were consecrated, such as “Foi amor”, “Como a culpa é minha” and “Diz na minha cara”. Deivison passed away in 2018, aged 30, of liver cancer.

The singer consolidated her solo career with the romantic brega, which she launched with Torpedo. One of the singer’s main current hits is the “Current of my ex”, which went viral on TikTok.