Vitória Strada and Wagner Santos win

Actress Vitória Strada and her teacher, Wagner Santos, were the champions of “Dança dos Famosos 2022” on Sunday under the command of Luciano Huck. They scored more points than the other finalist pairs —Ana Furtado and Leandro Azevedo and Vitão and Gabe Cardoso— and won the frame.

The couple began dancing a waltz and achieved an unprecedented feat. They had the first 10 by Ana Botafogo in this edition. The rest of the technical jury followed the dancer’s decision. “Note 12, note 15”, said Carlinhos de Jesus. Zebrinha was economical: “I won’t be redundant here, the people have already said: 10!”

The artistic jury, composed of Murilo Benício and the two-time champion of “Dança”, Paolla Oliveira, also gave 10 to the couple, who excelled in the waltz and also received much applause from the audience before and after the presentation. At the end, the audience shouted: “Victoria, Vitória, Vitória…”

In the second dance of the night, samba, Vitória Strada and Wagner Santos were again received with applause from the audience standing on “Domingão”, demonstrating the favoritism of the public. The technical jury again gave the couple three 10’s, as did the artistic jury.

At the end of the program, when the audience and GShow scores were released, the duo got two more 10’s in the waltz, and a 10 and a 9.9 in samba, the only score that wasn’t 10, from GShow.

1 / 6 Ana Furtado and Leandro Azevedo were the first to waltz in the final of ‘Dança dos Famosos 2022’ Ellen Soares/Globo two / 6 Vitória Strada and Wagner Santos dance the waltz in the final of ‘Dança dos Famosos 2022’ Ellen Soares/Globo 3 / 6 Vitão and Gabe Cardoso danced waltz in the final of ‘Dança dos Famosos 2022’ Ellen Soares/Globo 4 / 6 Ana Furtado and Leandro Azevedo dance samba in the final of ‘Dança dos Famosos 2022’ Ellen Soares/Globo 5 / 6 Vitória Strada and Wagner Santos dance samba in the final of ‘Dança dos Famosos 2022’ Ellen Soares/Globo 6 / 6 Vitão and Gabe Cardoso dance samba at ‘Dança dos Famosos 2022’ Ellen Soares/Globo

Emotion

Vitória Strada also pointed out that she was born in Porto Alegre and had never played samba in her life. And she gave a speech about the transformation the painting has made in her personal and professional life.

“Before participating, we already think it’s difficult, but when we participate we see that it’s even more difficult and it grows with the pain. Dancing is very good and it was with a lot of pain that we managed to get here. It’s very important and changes people’s lives. It’s very good for the body and mental health.”

The actress cried when Luciano Huck went to interview her parents in the audience, who watched everything live. Vitória Strada’s mother said she was speechless and more nervous than her daughter who was competing. Dona Angelina, mother of Angelica and mother-in-law of the presenter, also watched the final from the audience.

Before announcing the champion duo, Luciano Huck welcomed his daughter Eva to dance with him on the “Domingão” stage. At that moment, Angélica also appeared in the audience to film and photograph. The presenter danced in the final after being challenged by Fátima Bernardes and at the request of her daughter. “Angélica gave birth to a mini Claudia Raia”, said Huck about the youngest’s ability.

As an award for “Dança dos Famosos 2022”, Vitória Strada and Wagner Santos each took a zero km car.