Vitória Strada wins the Dance of the Famous 2022 | TV & Famous

Very emotional, Vitória celebrated next to her parents and with a big kiss on the bride Marcella Rica. “It’s about love. Love each other. Don’t criticize the way the other loves. As long as everyone is in love, there is no problem,” she said. “I didn’t think it was so desperate”, she concluded when commenting on her participation in “Dança”.

Murilo Benício was invited to compose the artistic jury, who shines like Tenório, from “Pantanal” and the two-time champion of “Dança dos Famosos” — in 2009 and 2021 — Paolla Oliveira, stunning in a black dress all cut out. Ana Botafogo, Carlinhos de Jesus and José Carlos, aka Zebrinha, made up the artistic jury.

With all the participants of this season present in the final, of course there was a musical performance, right, people?! Tierry opened the program to the tune of “Me Apaixonei, me Apeguei” and Xandy de Pilares ended in great style singing the hit “Tá Escrito”.

In order defined by lottery, Ana Furtado was the first to perform to the sound of the waltz and was very pleased with the judges, receiving two 10’s from the artistic jury, plus a maximum score from the artistic jury, added to two 9.9’s. “Ana, I’m your fan, you rock. I know how difficult it is to get those feet with finishing and lightness”, praised Paolla.

Vitória Strada and Vitão excelled in the waltz, scoring five ten points each! “There came a time when it was a pleasure to see them dance, and the pleasure passed to us”, praised Ana Botafogo at the end of the actress’ dance. Carlinhos congratulated Vitão: “Dance was born for you or you were chosen by it in an impressive way”.

Was everything decided in samba?! Ana rocked it once more and repeated the notes of the waltz: three maximum notes and two 9.9. And this time there was no one, Vitória took the lead by scoring again. Yea! She got five ten marks! Vitão swept past, with four full marks and a 9.9.

The public note was missing, which consolidated the victory of Vitória, by only two tenths in relation to the second place. The final score was as follows: Vitória and Wagner 139.9; Vitão and Gabe 139.7; Ana and Leandro 137.6.

