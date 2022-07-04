Volleyball muse considers career break to enter the BBB | More Sports

Playback / Instagram Key Alves reveals plans for career and success on OnlyFans

The libero, model and influencer Key Alves

21 years old, is the volleyball player with the most followers in the world. She currently has over 2.3 million on Instagram alone. And at the same time that she rocks on social media, she could have a big break on the court.

In this new 2022/2023 club season, she will have the chance to play more often, especially in the Paulista Championship. Is that the player renewed with the team from Osasco, which will not have Camila Brait in the squad. The Tokyo-2020 silver medalist took a “gap year” to try to conceive her second child.

The club, which will launch its new team soon, closed with Natinha for the starting position. But, the player defends the adult Brazilian team, which will have a busy schedule this year.

After the Nations League Finals, the World Championship will be played from 23 September to 15 October.

“With all due respect to Natinha, I’m going to fight for this spot,” says Key, who has titles and individual awards in the youth teams, such as the title of champion and best libero in the under-18 South American Championship, played in 2018 in Lima. .

Key guarantees that working as a model does not interfere with life in the sport and tells GLOBO in which circumstances he would put volleyball in the background:

WHAT IS YOUR MAIN PROFESSION?

I’m going into my third year on a professional volleyball team and I consider myself a professional athlete. But things off the court started to grow a lot for me. So I started to give a little more attention to a parallel career. Like it or not, today is my biggest income. I consider myself an athlete and that’s what made my image grow on the internet. That’s what people are looking to see on the internet. So, I’m an athlete, a model and also an influencer and entrepreneur of some of my own businesses.

CAN YOU COMBINE THE ROUTINES?

I think it works very well to work both sides, the athlete and the internet. Nowadays, athletes are more willing to go this way because, like it or not, it’s where you make the easiest money. I’ve been playing volleyball for 12 years and we work our asses off. But also, I already stopped doing several jobs because I prioritized the athlete’s agenda. Mainly in the playoffs, the most important games in the Superliga.

ARE YOU WHO MAKES YOUR SOCIAL NETWORKS?

I have a team and we talk in a whatsapp group. But I’m the one who takes care of all my platforms except Onlyfans (adult content). This is my manager who makes the posts. All posts go through me, the photos, the edits, the captions. Always put on at lunchtime or at night, so as not to disturb the training routine. I stay up all night, running between the hammocks. But I know my limit and that’s why it doesn’t disturb my sleep. I try to do everything normal. I’m a normal person who posts on Instagram and talks to people. I don’t like fake posts, only automatic.

DO YOU EARN MORE WITH THE INTERNET?

I earn fifty times more from digital platforms than from volleyball. It really is. And more on Onlyfans because the value is fixed, it has the whole month. But I love playing volleyball more than taking pictures. That’s why I’m not going to stop with my career on the court even if that’s possible today (financially speaking). It would be easier to say: “I don’t want any more”, just like Douglas Souza did. Or even not come back later (he will play in São José, in an intermediate team). I even thought that Paulo André would not return to athletics. If I’m doing well, can you imagine him with a lot more followers than me and who just got out of a BBB? But sport is what we love. I understand him getting back on track.

WOULD YOU ACCEPT GOING TO THE BBB?

I would go to the BBB and I made that very clear when I arrived in Osasco. The visibility that this reality show has… is incredible. So, I would go with my head to participate, do my best so that when I leave I have more visibility as an athlete. Nowadays it’s very difficult to be an athlete in Brazil, we don’t have personal sponsors. I’m sure I wouldn’t give up volleyball and try to reconcile schedules.

IT COULD BE A CAREER PAUSE…

I’m still starting my volleyball career. I enter my third year as a professional. I have another 20 years to go. And libero also have a longer life. I play in a team, with other players. It is different from PA in athletics. He’s lonely, more complicated (physically). At the same time, he has the hardest side of getting a club. Because I didn’t play alone, I couldn’t stop, just make money, and then come back at any time. We play by season.

WHAT IF THE BBB COINCIDED WITH A CALL FOR THE ADULT SELECTION?

Last year I was called to two reality shows, one on Record and one on MTV, on the same date as the under-23 selection. I did not accept the invitations and gave priority to volleyball. I don’t know if with BBB I would be “more like this” (balanced). But I think selection is selection. It’s a dream to wear this shirt.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM AS A ATHLETE?

My dream has always been to play for Osasco, with Luizomar de Moura, and with Camila Brait. And now my biggest dream is to assume the position of starting libero, after Brait, who is my idol, retires for good. I want to stay on this team for a long time to come. I don’t see myself on another team or in another country. Adult selection is a dream, of course. But there are many athletes more experienced than me still (in this row).

GENERALLY SELECTION TECHNICIANS DON’T LIKE TO HAVE THIS MUSE ATHLETE THING…

Today has changed a lot. A sponsor can join a team because of this muse. This happens much more because of social networks. I’m not just the internet cutie. And whoever says that has never trained me and can still bite his tongue. This is also one of the reasons why I don’t give up on volleyball. I want to show people who I am. Not for me, because I know my truth. I’ve been to the selection (base) three times. It’s not my fault that my internet bomb.

IS THERE PREJUDICE REGARDING ATHLETES WHO ARE DEDICATED TO OTHER PROFESSIONS EVEN IF IT DOESN’T HAMPER PERFORMANCE?

There’s still some prejudice, yes. But few people think so. These extra-court jobs make us distract ourselves and have fun. These are times when we are not under pressure. And coaches and people who work with the sport should start to find it a little more normal and good too. The athlete is not a robot. My first coach, at Sesi Santo André, even forced me to delete my Instagram. It was in 2017, he asked me to sit in front of him and said to choose: “Either I exclude or don’t play”. I did not exclude. I was sure that one day I would profit from it, so I didn’t give any reason to talk about me. She was the first to arrive and the last to leave.