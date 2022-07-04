Wanting to control her grandson, Mariana disrupts the relationship between Jove and Juma

Even starting to live in favor on the farm of Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeiras), Mariana (Selma Egrei) you won’t be intimidated when showing what you’re capable of. Ambitious, the grandmother of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) will find a way to control his life and keep him on the farm, even if it costs the boy’s courtship.

During the next chapters of wetlandafter they have settled, Jove will spend time living next door to Juma (Alanis Guillen) in the tapera. The decision will not please the family at all and Mariana will have a sincere conversation with Zé Leôncio, who wants to keep his youngest close to business: “When Jove returns [da tapera] we’ll need to sort this out. For the two of them, let them marry, let them come together, or separate for good. But I want my grandson living here, with you”, he will say.

Despite agreeing, Zé will say that it is difficult to control his son and his genius, being impossible to make him obey him: “I want it too, Mariana. But, pardon the word, that kid is as stubborn as a dog!”, says the farmer to his ex-mother-in-law.

Mariana will then give her ex-husband a tip. Madeleine (Karine Teles)informing him that he must change tactics: “The problem isn’t him, José Leôncio… It’s her. Well, I think it’s time for you to change your approach… Or else, that jaguar will put a harness on your son!“, ends.