?Was I promoted while undergoing treatment for breast cancer?

“I joined Nivea at the end of 2017, in the area of ​​sun protection and lip moisturizer. After three and a half years, I made a move and went to the area of ​​facial care. It was when I started working in this category that I discovered I had cancer breast after doing my routine exams.

The way to know I had cancer was through homeopathic doses. On ultrasound, the doctor who performed the exam noticed a nodule. She looked at last year’s exam and saw that I didn’t have it. I asked if she could release the report as soon as possible and I got a little tense. A day later, I spoke to my gynecologist, he accessed the results and asked me to do a biopsy. But it calmed me down: from the images, he didn’t believe it was a malignant tumor.

the diagnosis

I think the hardest days of my journey were these: waiting for the results. It was January holiday eve and I went on a trip, but it was hard not to think about it. I went in for a biopsy and, once again, the laboratory doctor told me that it didn’t seem to be anything serious and that it is protocol to ask for a biopsy. I took the exam on Thursday and the expectation was that the result would come out on Friday. I had my bags packed because I was going to travel on Sunday. Saturday, while I was having lunch with my mother, I decided to check if I had already left. It was there, but in very technical terms that I didn’t understand. I sent a print to my doctor asking.

He answered me asking if he could call me. It was already a sign. He was on the phone in front of my mom and trying to replicate as much information as possible so she could understand what was going on.

He asked me, very gently, if I had seen that the result was not good. That’s when I realized the first taboo of the disease. Not even the doctor wanted to verbalize that I had breast cancer.

He told me that it was at the beginning, that it was a two-centimeter nodule, which is not so small, but that we were going to resolve it. It’s just not easy to be calm with news like this.

As it was my mother’s birthday, my whole family would come to our house. Which was good, because we would get support. I even told my mother that she didn’t need to hide the diagnosis and that she could talk to her friends about the disease. I think that, for her, as a mother, it is more difficult than for me. And being able to talk to someone would help a lot.

At the same moment we started looking for a mastologist. I asked my doctor if there was someone who would see me on Saturday. He texted two and one of them responded promptly. By working with it every day, and being an expert on the subject, he gave me a tranquility and a naturalness that were important to me. Monday morning I would start my battery of exams.

That’s why I say that my diagnosis was coming in homeopathic doses: first I thought it was benign, then I found out it was cancer and finally I was told that I would not escape chemotherapy. To my friends, I said I would have surgery, I would remove it and solve it, but the results of the exams gave me a reality check. I discovered that there are several types of breast cancer, with different sizes and positions. It’s very complex.

Finding that out was one of the hardest things. My hair has never been this long, you know? My mother and friends had already created a group and I was devastated by the news. My mother asked them to come and support me because, like me, she was very upset and couldn’t be the strength I needed.

They went, they stayed with me and at the end of the day one of them insisted that I get ready for dinner. When I sent the photo of that moment to my mother, it was very symbolic. I hadn’t stopped crying for a few hours and suddenly I was dressed and going to dinner.

‘I decided that I had to face it and I was going to face it. I was going to live that experience, learn and make the best of it’

It was the first time I thought I was going through this because I had a greater purpose in my life. At the time, Nivea was making journeys to encourage its employees to discover their purpose. That was my push. I even think that this interview is my first step. Many women have breast cancer. Treatment is no longer what it was a few years ago. This topic need not be taboo. Of course it’s a scare and it’s not cool, but the way you handle it makes all the difference.

I did a little research on the internet about breast cancer, but I saw a doctor saying that, when receiving the diagnosis, it is very important to take care of emotional health. Of course, the symptoms are not psychological, but our mind can alleviate some side effects. My health was my priority, but I didn’t want to miss out on other experiences during treatment.

I needed a haircut. I did a treatment with a cooling cap that prevents the fall, but it works better when the wires are short. I called my hairdresser, explained the situation and said I wanted to have my hair cut with my mother, sister-in-law and friends present. He asked us to go at lunch time which was quieter. I cut shoulder length, my mom and sister-in-law cut too.

When you imagine a person undergoing chemotherapy, someone who is fragile, vulnerable and unwell comes to mind. That’s not how I felt. I didn’t miss a day of work, neither with the treatment nor with the diagnosis. Even if it was just a few hours. On Fridays, when I had chemotherapy, I would connect in the morning and perform as much as possible until it was time to leave the house. Which was good, because I wasn’t just thinking about cancer treatment.

Of course, some days I managed to work normally, others I came in later, left early or had to recover at lunchtime. But I felt productive talking about things other than cancer. And the home office helped me too, because I had all the structure in my house. I’m still undergoing treatment, next week I have my last chemotherapy session. And after that comes the surgery.

‘Getting promoted was a surprise’

Working during this period gave me greater joy because I forgot a little about the chemotherapies, you know? But the promotion, which came when I had been in treatment for less than a month, came as a surprise. It was something very important and that I was preparing myself professionally to achieve. I just didn’t think it would be at that moment. Not only because of the cancer, but because of the configuration of the company.

When the marketing director called me and offered the promotion it was very emotional. She said I could feel free to only take on the role when I felt good. But, in fact, I said that that was a motivation for me, for me to always want to wake up in a good mood.

I’ve been looking for this new position for a long time, but not everything happens at the time we want. I was very happy to be able to have that happiness in my life at that moment.

Even though I said I wanted to, I still made it clear at Nivea that my priority at that moment was my health. I asked if it was okay for them to put a person to work in that position who might not show up to a meeting because they weren’t feeling well, for example. And yet, I was promoted to Executive Manager of Personal Care. I was diagnosed on January 29th, started chemotherapy on February 11th and was promoted on March 8th.

I found out this week that the nodule is gone, but there is an area that appears on the MRI that is still there. So, together with the doctors, I decided to remove both breasts and put silicone, for the sake of my self-esteem. This will preserve my health, but it will be a bigger, more complicated surgery. And care, longer too. I try to look on the positive side. At least with silicone, I’ll have beautiful boobs forever.

A friend of my mom’s said I had to follow the F’s: focus, strength and faith. And I, as a good marketer that I am, incorporated that into my life, but I added one more: fuck you. Because sometimes you need it too. It’s strength to face the chemo sessions, but fuck it if the hair starts to fall out. There’s nothing to do about it.

As my motto became, I produced about 30 or 40 t-shirts with these four embroidered words. I distributed it to my family, among friends and to my nephews (but theirs, without the bad word). Every chemo session, my friends and family send me a picture wearing the shirt. And that gives me energy and a lot of strength.” Vanessa Verea, 36, executive manager of Personal Care at NIVEA in São Paulo