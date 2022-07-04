“We really needed this victory”, says Gusmão about a draw with Paysandu | rowing

Remo and Paysandu drew 2-2, this Sunday, the 3rd, for the 13th round of Série C do Brasileiro. The Leão came out ahead of the scoreboard twice, but could not hold the result. The victory was essential for the Azulino team, Gerson Gusmão’s team is outside the classification zone. The coach believes it was a bad result.

– We really needed this victory. We came with the intention of winning again in the competition, it’s a balanced Series C and you can’t go so many games without winning. We have to win soon, get three points, score. The game was very balanced, both teams studied each other a lot.

The blue team couldn’t build so many plays. Paysandu put pressure on Leão’s defense, Remo’s defense players did not feel safe and ended up making many direct calls. Gusmão comments that this was due to the lack of security that the players felt

– We ended up making similar mistakes against Figueirense. We weren’t able to start our construction in an organized way, we risked some balls and lost others. This generated a lack of tranquility and we were left playing in insecurity, in the direct connection. It was for missing a few moves and we ended up not taking any more risks. We faced an opponent who made a high mark, we knew that. We trained to get out of this pressure, but some mistakes took away that tranquility and we ended up not choosing to play. We work more on security.

Gerson comments that Remo conceded a goal while Fernandinho was out of the match. He thinks the Azulino team missed repeating what Paysandu did. Gusmão comments that the bicolor team delayed the game a lot.