What does the jewelry you wear say about your personality?

Jewels have been adored objects since ancient history and are still widely used, both by men and women. What few people know or pretend to know is that the type of jewelry can say a lot about the personality characteristics of the wearer.

See too: Learn how to clean jewelry and make it shine

1 – Gold jewelry

One of the most used materials in making jewelry is gold. The yellowish/golden color of gold has always been associated with a cheerful and warm person. In addition, it may represent a need for affection and care.

In addition, given the very characteristics of the precious metal, the feeling of security emerges from the jewelry’s high durability. Usually, people who like gold are looking for a stable, comfortable and peaceful life.

2 – Jewelry made of pearls

Jewelry pieces that sport classic pearls can reveal a more conservative personality. He is someone who prefers to dedicate himself to family and meetings between close friends, for example. It is even quite common for pearls to show a tendency towards perfectionism.

3 – Fancy and exaggerated jewelry

Joy and need for attention translate the person who loves ultra exaggerated accessories. You know those super thick chains, stones of all possible colors and huge earrings? That’s what we’re talking about here.

Those who value exaggerated jewelry more often have an obvious need for attention, but they are also more free, witty and enterprising.

4 – Discreet, delicate and elegant jewelry

If you like to wear more discreet, well-crafted, delicate and elegant jewelry? It is usually a beautiful sign of empathy present in your personality. They are people capable of perceiving the pain and needs of the other person. They can represent high confidence and sensitivity.

5 – Gem of leadership

The oriental ring with a large stone on the index finger represents a person’s inborn leadership. At least that’s how her mind sees the world.

If the gem is a smaller stone on the middle finger, the lead may be more empathetic and lighthearted.

6 – Exotic and different jewelry

If the person loves to wear asymmetrical, different and unusual jewelry, it may be that they have a great creative capacity. In addition, they are often intelligent individuals with an “outside the box” thinking.