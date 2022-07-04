What happened to Ricky Martin? Understand controversy involving the singer, ex and domestic violence

Ricky Martin had the name involved in a strong controversy. This is because it was opened, in the Justice of Puerto Rico, a restraining order against the singerdue to a accusation of domestic violence against a lover.

The identity of the person who made the restriction request is being kept secret. According to the laws of the country, the anonymity of the person reporting it is guaranteed. However, the police tried to comply with the order on Saturday (02), but it was filed, as Ricky Martin was not at his house.

Ricky Martin is accused of domestic violence and stalking

According to the Puerto Rican newspaper “El Vocero”, Ricky Martin and the victim dated for seven months and separated two years ago. It is worth remembering that the singer has been married, since 2018, to the artist Jwan Yosef. The artist is also a father of four children.

Also according to the publication, Ricky Martin does not accept the separation and calls the person frequently. Furthermore, the singer would have been seen around the boy’s house three times.

Under local law, the restraining order is valid for one month. After that period, the Justice will determine whether it will continue to be valid or not.

Ricky Martin’s Representatives and Family Deny Allegation

For People magazine, representatives of Ricky Martin said that “the allegations against Ricky Martin are completely false and fabricated.”

Ricky’s brother Eric Martin posted a video on Facebook explaining that the complaint was made by a nephew of theirs who has “mental disorders”.

“My dear nephew, whose name I won’t say, has been missing from the family for a long time. He has mental problems. I’m tired of keeping quiet. Instead of looking for whoever did wrong to punish them, they should look for who did the wrong. badly to rehabilitate them”, said Eric, who also explained that many people know that the boy made a protection order against Ricky, but that is being denied by the police.