what is it for and how to do it?

It can be between eight to 20 meters tall, is found in any corner of Brazil and offers a powerful tea, which has several health benefits. This is the aroeira, a tree that has the ability to colonize and adapt to various environmental conditions.

The scientific name of aroeira is Schinus terebinthifoliusof the family Anacardiaceae. It can also be called red aroeira and has red and small fruits that, after the industrialization process, they are known as pink pepper. Already its leaves, bark, flowers, seeds and fruits are widely used in folk medicine.

The plant is rich in flavonoids, saponins, terpenes and tannins, compounds that give it anti-inflammatory, tonic, diuretic, healing and antimicrobial properties. The part most used for making tea is the bark, however it can also be used to make sitz baths, compresses or ointments.

What are the benefits of aroeira?

The bark, leaves and roots of the plant are studied for their health benefits. Reviews of studies have already shown that the activities found are anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antibacterial, healing, antiparasitic and antioxidant. The plant would even act as a natural insecticide.

There is also a survey, carried out by Brazilians and published in 2013 in the journal Evidence-based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, which showed that the plant can reduce inflammation caused by gingivitis, despite not treating the problem.

“There is a need to carry out more in-depth studieswhose This purpose guarantees greater safety in its use and greater effectiveness of its therapy, in order to better guide the population regarding its use, such as for the formulation of new drugs from its compounds. bioactive,” says a review.

What is aroeira tea for?

It is beneficial for reducing symptoms of ulcers, heartburn, gastritis, bronchitis, infections and inflammation, as well as helping with healing. However, it is important to emphasize that even natural teas need to have their consumption recommended by doctors or nutritionists with experience in medicinal plants.

How to make aroeira tea?

The preparation of aroeira tea will vary according to the type of use that the person intends to make of the drink. There are a few ways to prepare it. For internal diseases, it can be made by infusion, for external diseases, it is prepared by cooking the bark or leaves, to be used directly or with the use of compresses.

Ingredients:

150 grams of mastic leaves

4 pieces of mastic bark

1 liter of water

Preparation mode:

Heat the water in a container, add the leaves and bark and boil for about 5 minutes. Strain as soon as it cools. It can be taken warm or cold.

How often can mastic tea be consumed?

Its consumption should be done in moderation and it is recommended that you drink aroeira tea for a maximum of 15 days, reassessing whether it is taking effect or not. It is important to understand if there is a need for another type of follow-up. All of this is very individual and has to be analyzed on a case-by-case basis, always under medical supervision.

Can excessive consumption of mastic tea be harmful?

Aroeira can trigger very strong diarrhea if used in excess, because it has a purging effect. In addition, other side effects are the damage it can cause to the skin and mucous membranes, allergic reactions, stomach pain, dermatitis, irritation in the mouth or throat. Therefore, the use of the plant must be done with medical advice or a nutritionist with experience in medicinal plants.

Are there any contraindications for the consumption of aroeira tea?

Yup. Aroeira tea or any other product made with the plant is not recommended for pregnant women, nursing mothers, children, people with sensitive skin or those with gastrointestinal conditions. The use of the plant can cause uterine contraction, laxative effect or result in allergic attacks.

Does mastic tea make you lose weight?

Not. Some studies present one of the properties of aroeira tea as a diuretic potential, as a result of the action of antioxidants and polyphenols that fight free radicals and oxidative stress in the body. Tea is not slimming and its bioactive property helps in the response to water retention. The important thing is to use the plant with medical advice.

Source: Natalia Galassini Naswaty, nutritionist at the São Camilo Hospital Network in São Paulo; Bruna Lima, nutritionist at the Specialized Center for Obesity and Diabetes at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in São Paulo; Érica Oliveira, nutritionist at Hospital Nove de Julho in São Paulo; Débora Souza Lima, nutritionist at Pró-Saúde who works at the Regional Hospital of Southeast Pará, in Marabá (PA).