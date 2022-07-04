what is it for, how to take it and risks

Few herbal medicines are as well known as ginkgo biloba. It is often used to aid memory, prevent Alzheimer’s, treat labyrinthitis and promote weight loss. However, there are few benefits that have scientific evidence.

However, ginkgo biloba extract is rich in different active ingredients that contribute to health, such as antioxidants. Even so, it should be used under medical prescription and guidance. It is usually consumed in the form of tea or extract in capsules.

Considered a living fossil, as it has existed for approximately 200 million years, this species was discovered by the German physician Engelbert Kaempfer, in 1690. But it gained the attention of science after World War II, as it survived the explosions of the atomic bombs in Hiroshima. and Nagasaki. Due to its immense resistance, it became, in Japan, the symbol of peace and longevity.

Ginkgo biloba: what it is for, how to take it and risks

What is ginkgo biloba?

Ginkgo biloba is a medicinal plant of Asian origin. Its tree can reach 40 meters in height and has a very characteristic structure, with fan-shaped leaves.

The extract of these leaves is rich in different active ingredients important for health, such as antioxidants and also contains anti-inflammatory properties. Because of this, it contributes to health.

What is it for?

If used properly, ginkgo biloba can contribute a number of health benefits. Remembering that there is still a lack of scientific research that proves the effects of the medicinal plant on the body. Among the advantages of using ginkgo biloba, we can mention:

It has antioxidant compounds that neutralize the harmful effects of free radicals. Therefore, it helps to fight the aging of cells, reduces the risk of degenerative diseases and improves the immune and cardiovascular system.

Some studies, carried out on animals and in test tubes, show that ginkgo biloba extract reduces inflammation in the body. Therefore, it is beneficial for those who have arthritis, for example.

The use of ginkgo biloba usually increases blood flow and promotes the dilation of blood vessels. Thus, it is beneficial for diseases related to poor circulation, such as thrombosis.

As ginkgo biloba improves blood circulation, it increases the availability of oxygen in the brain, helping to improve brain performance and concentration. Because of these same effects, it helps to prevent damage to neurons, combating memory loss and acting in the prevention of Alzheimer’s.

May improve cardiovascular health

By increasing blood flow, ginkgo biloba may also be beneficial for the heart. This is because it removes the risk of heart attacks and strokes (Cerebral Vascular Accident).

Reduces anxiety and stress

A study of 170 people who had generalized anxiety and used ginkgo biloba found a reduction in anxiety symptoms. Additionally, due to its anti-inflammatory properties, ginkgo biloba improves the body’s ability to deal with elevated levels of the stress-causing hormone.

Ginkgo biloba is used in traditional Chinese medicine as a folk treatment for headaches and migraines. The benefit is due to the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects present in the medicinal plant. In addition, it helps decrease stress and increases blood flow, which improves symptoms.

Decreases labyrinthitis and dizziness

Another benefit of ginkgo biloba is to help fight symptoms of dizziness or loss of balance, caused by labyrinthitis (inflammation in the labyrinth, which is a region of the inner ear). This is because it improves blood circulation in the inner part of the ear.

How to take ginkgo biloba?

Ginkgo biloba can be found in the form of capsules, tablets and/or oral solution prepared with standardized extract, with medical prescription. It is also possible to prepare a tea with the dried leaves, but experts do not recommend this form of consumption.

It is usually sold in capsules, both manipulated and industrialized. To improve cognitive functions, the recommended dose varies from 120 to 240 mg of dry extract, one to four times a day, for adults. For the elderly, the recommended dose is 40 to 120 mg of dry extract, three times a day.

Is Ginkgo Biloba for Labyrinthitis?

Labyrinthitis is the popular name for disorders of the labyrinth (structure of the ear). It occurs when there is inflammation of the inner ear. Ginkgo biloba is indicated to reduce the symptoms of the health problem, as it improves blood circulation.

However, it is essential to go to the doctor to have the correct diagnosis and for him to indicate the most appropriate treatment.

Does Ginkgo Biloba Lose Weight?

Despite being widely consumed for weight loss, there is no scientific proof that ginkgo biloba contributes to weight loss. By improving symptoms of some diseases, it can help indirectly by making physical activity more willing, for example.

It is worth noting that the weight loss process is complex and requires changes in eating habits and including physical exercises in the routine. There is no substance that can help with weight loss in isolation.

How long does Ginkgo biloba take effect?

There is no standard answer. The time for the substance to take effect varies from person to person. It also depends a lot on the therapeutic indication, the evolution of the condition and the recommended amount.

In any case, use must be continuous, following the recommended daily dose, with the first effects appearing after weeks of use, a time that varies from two to 12 weeks.

Does gingko biloba make you sleepy?

One of the main doubts about ginkgo biloba is whether it induces sleep, thus helping with insomnia. There is no scientific proof about the benefits of the medicinal plant to improve sleep quality.

But ginkgo biloba is known to help people who have trouble sleeping uninterrupted, meaning they wake up frequently. In addition to reducing anxiety, which helps to have quality sleep.

How to make gingko biloba tea?

In addition to capsules, gingko biloba is usually sold in dried leaves. To prepare the tea, just bring the water to a boil and add the dried leaves. The ideal is to let it boil for another 5 minutes. After that time, turn off the heat and cover the pan. Finally, it needs to be strained. It can be served hot or cold.

But it is worth noting that its use as tea is not recommended by the Brazilian Pharmacopoeia Phytotherapeutic Form. This is because adverse effects are often reported when fresh or dried plant parts are used, which have not gone through an adequate and safe process to remove toxic substances existing in the species.

Therefore, it is worth checking with a healthcare professional what the risks and indications are before ingesting ginkgo biloba tea.

What are the side effects?

In general, the side effects of ginkgo biloba are related to the digestive system, causing gastrointestinal disorders.

There may also be headache (headache) and allergic skin reactions, such as increased blood flow to a certain organ and/or region of the body, swelling and itching. There are also reports of nausea, palpitations, bleeding and a drop in blood pressure.

It is important to note that ginkgo biloba is contraindicated for children under 12 years of age, pregnant women, lactating women and people with a history of hypersensitivity to any of the components of its formula.

Anyone who has a clotting problem or needs anticoagulant medication should consult a specialist before using ginkgo biloba.

Laísa Fontinelepharmacist at the University Hospital of UFPI (Federal University of Piauí); Legiane Rigamontitechnical collaborator of the CRN-3 (Regional Council of Nutritionists 3rd Region) and Gustavo Goncalves Louzanonutrologist at Hospital Edmundo Vasconcelos.