what is it worth?

The month of July is almost here. What we know so far is that Netflix will make this a month full of news for its subscribers. the streaming favorite in several countries has already announced what’s new in the coming weeks. The month will be a full plate that will please a lot of people!

And when we say “a lot of people”, we’re also talking about all kinds of taste for productions, because what’s coming is a cluster of fun series, family animations and even super productions with Hollywood stars.

The highlight of July, of course, is on the part of hidden agenta spy film directed by the twins Joe and Anthony Russo, the same brothers responsible for Avengers – Infinity War and for Ultimatumas well as being behind Rescuethat movie with Chris Hemsworth that was very success in 2020.

And this time they bring another superhero in an action role, as Chris Evans will be the great antagonist of the film, as he faces the star Ryan Gosling and the more “hyped” than ever Ana de Armas.

But it is worth mentioning that Kung Fu Panda is back in an animated series for all family which again brings Po, with his original voice still done by Jack Black, for another adventure following the events of the last three films.

Here’s the full list for July.

July 1st

The Adventures of Tadeo 2;

I Am More Me;

Mine;

Cult of Chucky;

Gloria Bell;

Good Boys;

Conor McGregor: All for the Title;

july 2

The Killer: The First Target;

My Journal to Freedom;

July 3rd

july 6th

The Photo Girl;

Hello, Goodbye and Everything;

King of the Stonks;

Fast, Furious & Passionate;

July 7

Vinland Saga;

The World of Karma;

July 8th

Boo, Bitch;

How to Create a Sex Room;

You Radical;

The Beast of the Sea;

Dangerous Liaisons;

Prisoner of Dawn;

Pokémon: Master’s Journey (PT3);

Manscheid’s Secrets;

Curse Marks;

Invaluable;

Ride on Time;

July 9

July 11

Bastard;

All by JoJo;

july 12

How to Change Your Mind;

My Daughter’s Murderer;

July 13

tuning;

Sleep in the Stomach;

Lumberjack Life;

DB Cooper: Disappearance into Air;

The Sun of Amalfi;

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres;

July 14th

Resident Evil: The Series;

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight;

July 15th

Tarzan;

Match VIP;

Mom, Don’t Do It!;

alba;

Queen of the Village;

Persuasion;

July 18th

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing;

Growing Up Is No Play;

July, 19

David A. Arnold: Not for the Weak;

July 20th

Indian Assassins: The Delhi Ripper;

Exorcist for Hire;

The Otherworld uncle;

July 21

Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp;

July, 22

July 25th

July 26

July 27

From Decoration to Makeover;

July 29