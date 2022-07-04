What is the minimum age to have a Nubank account?

Minors can now open a Nubank account. Check out all the information about the news!

Last Wednesday (22), Nubank announced that teenagers between 12 and 17 years old will be able to open digital accounts at fintech. In short, the launch of the tests will take place this month, requiring parents to authorize the creation of the account. The novelty will be made available gradually to all customers. Below, check out all the details of the Nubank account.

Minors can already have a Nubank account

In summary, the company claims that “Some fathers and mothers will be able to ask for a Nubank account and debit card for their sons and daughters”. However, young peoplewill not have access to a credit card, loan, investment or any other product other than the account or debit card”.

In addition, fintech will study the need to add more products and services for teenagers. According to the statement about the Nubank account for minors, fintech says that “Young people aged 12 to 17 will only have access to the Nubank account and debit card. They will not be able to ask for the credit function”.

Regarding the launch, the company maintains this culture of testing and learning. In addition, it also says that this could be a chance for minors to learn about financial education. During the tests, Nubank wants to collect feedback to improve the product.

What can minors do?

In short, the Nubank account for teenagers has the Save Money function, mobile recharge, online purchases with the virtual debit card. In addition, it is possible to withdraw money at ATMs and carry out bank transactions, such as TED and Pix.

To create an account for minors, parents must have a Nubank account. Customers selected to participate in the tests will receive a written notice “Now your underage children can have a Nubank account” and will be able to follow the guidelines to open the account.

