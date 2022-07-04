What makes the black population more vulnerable to HIV and dying from AIDS complications

Blacks are now the racial profile most affected by HIV in Brazil

Unlike the previous decade, when HIV carriers were predominantly white people, blacks are now the racial profile most affected by the virus in Brazil.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, between 2010 and 2020 there was an increase of 12.9 percentage points in the proportion of AIDS cases among black people.

In terms of deaths, the percentage is even higher. In 2020, 61.9% of deaths recorded by HIV/AIDS in the country were among black people (which is counted among blacks and browns). Among black women, the number reached 62.9%.

For art director Raul Nunnes, a black man from Minas Gerais, receiving the diagnosis of HIV in 2016 was the beginning of a troubled process of understanding the disease.

