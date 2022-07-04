What to look out for when purchasing a health plan

The plans offered by companies to their employees, for example, are classified as collective or corporate

Fundamental to promoting well-being, the choice of a health plan must be made carefully. It is necessary to verify the credibility of the operator, all the benefits it offers and several other aspects, going beyond the suggested price.

This will be essential to find the health plan that most resonates with you, aligned with your background, user profile and lifestyle. If you are looking for an option to hire, find out below five key topics to evaluate before signing the contract for this type of service.

Registration with ANS

The most basic point of this research should be to verify if the health plan of interest is registered with the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). It is possible to make this consultation in a few minutes on the Ministry of Health website and ensure that the company you are going to hire is working in accordance with the guidelines of the regulatory agency.

Coverage and partners

Try to ensure that your health plan has clinics, hospitals and laboratories available in the vicinity of your home or work, for example. This will be important to ensure a smoother commute not only for routine appointments, but in case of emergencies. Therefore, always check the neighborhoods and addresses of the units that meet the plan.

Read the contract terms

As with any service contract, it is essential to carefully read the terms of the contract. This ensures that you not only enjoy the full potential and benefits to which you are entitled, but that there are no surprises regarding standard of accommodation, coverage and guaranteed procedures, validity, readjustments and other important points.

contract profile

The plans offered by companies to their employees, for example, are classified as collective or corporate. Plans made by yourself, on your behalf, are called family or individual plans. The latter is an excellent alternative for those who want to have more control over their health and financial planning.

Keep reading

Plan readjustments

Find out about the readjustment criteria used by the service provider. It is important to ensure that these changes are made in accordance with those defined and widely publicized by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

Kipp Saúde, an individual and family health plan, for example, guarantees simple and direct hiring, 100% online. Available in Greater São Paulo, it offers tailored plans in which patients can choose the line of hospitals they would most like to have access to. In addition, it works with predictable adjustments, which gives you the chance to plan yourself financially and enjoy all the benefits.