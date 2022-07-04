Where to invest in the 2nd semester: fear of the next government, inflation and interest represent risks for the economy, says Figueiredo, from Mauá Capital

In the economy’s World Cup, Brazil’s first opponent is double-digit inflation: with the IPCA in 12 months at these levels since September last year, there are those who say that the country has not reached the knockout stage.

And as the opponent is tough, coach Roberto Campos Neto has chosen his most efficient player, the basic interest rate – only Selic has entered the field more often than expected by the market at the beginning of 2022.

With the Selic in the middle of the field, the containment of high prices is beginning to be felt now: accumulated inflation slowed from April to May.

At the same time, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been surprising upwards, which causes all kinds of speculation about the future of the Brazilian economy. When does the interest rate tightening cycle go to the reserve bank?

The uncertainty caused by the presidential elections in October also entered the Brazilian group. And it is with this scenario that the Brazilian investor is faced in the second half of an atypical year — the war in Ukraine and the “post-pandemic”, known opponents, complete the picture of this World Cup.

To understand how we got here — and what the outlook for investments is — we talked to Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, former director of monetary policy at the Central Bank and CEO of Mauá Capital.

Brazil took the lead in the monetary tightening scoreboard

Last year, while the fed in the United States he insisted on saying that inflation was transitory, in Brazil the posture adopted was different. In the same way that we haven’t forgotten about the embarrassing 7-1 against Germany, the memory of hyperinflation is also very vivid.

And that, according to Figueiredo, made Brazil one of the first to start the normalization of monetary policy.

“All policies are still aimed at that moment when the world was at a standstill and needed to provide liquidity. But now the exact opposite is happening.”

Worldwide, rising inflation is an association of supply shock of commodities provoked by the war in Ukraine to a excess demand caused by reopening after vaccination against Covid-19.

Therefore, Figueiredo estimates that the negative news about inflation in the developed world has not yet come to an end.

That said, he believes that rising commodity prices could benefit Brazil.

With Russia suffering all sorts of economic sanctions and Ukraine under daily bombing, countries are looking to more peaceful commodity suppliers, according to Figueiredo.

“Brazil is already benefiting from this and has a chance to gain even more in the medium-long term”, he evaluated.

Brazilian GDP scores goal

Another proof that Brazil is in a relatively privileged position in the global macroeconomic scenario is the GDP result.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), GDP grew 1% in the first quarter of 2022 and the strength of the economy has caused revisions to estimates for Brazil’s growth this year.

Banks such as Citi, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Bank of America, among others, have raised their forecasts for the growth of the Brazilian economy.

But it is worth mentioning that the impetus did not come from agriculture, which fell by 0.9%, or from industry, which increased by only 0.1%. The strength of the economy came from services, up 1%, influenced by the resumption of demand in the post-pandemic period.

At the same time, developed countries have been surprised by lower-than-expected growth. In the US, GDP contracted 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022, a bigger drop than the market had estimated.

“It’s very difficult for the US not to go through a recession next year. Inflation is too high there and they will have to raise interest rates a lot”, said Figueiredo.

A weakness in the US economy, however, does not spell disaster for Brazil.

Brazilian assets: offensive formation

“Brazilian assets performed very well, compared to the rest of the world,” said Figueiredo.

In the first half, the main US stock indices suffered from a leaked defense: the Dow Jones fell 15%, the S&P 500 16% and the Nasdaq dropped 29.5%.

The Ibovespa, when measured in dollars, rose 3.9% in the same period; it is worth noting, however, that the main index of the Brazilian stock market accumulated a drop of 5.8% in reais.

“It is at times like these that we should accumulate valuable assets in our portfolio,” he said. “The ideal is to look for companies that are really the best, that have more capital, equity”.

For Figueiredo, the Brazilian stock market is very cheap, but it still lacks a trigger to turn it around — a rehearsed move, so to speak. And, perhaps, this event depends on the next government.

The truncated election game

According to Figueiredo, it is clear that, in the tournament at Palácio do Planalto, the dispute is between two teams: on one side of the field, the former president Squid; on the other, the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.

He lamented that the political class had not been able to produce a reasonable and competitive third candidate — Ciro Gomes, Simone Tebet, Luciano Bivar and others are a far cry from the two leaders in polls.

“What had some possibility was defenestrated,” he said, referring to Sergio Moro. At the end of last year, Figueiredo promoted a dinner at his house, where he received the former judge and some businessmen.

So far, just a few months before the presidential elections, little has been said about the economic programs of the main candidates. And, taking this into account, the former BC says that, in practice, the outcome of the election has little importance for the direction of the economy — and for the markets.

“These are gradations of uncertainty for not having clarity about next year’s fiscal policy. Lula says she doesn’t want the spending cap. Bolsonaro says that she will continue with the roof, but at the same time, he has already pierced it several times,” she said.

In this sense, last week, the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) on Fuels was interpreted by the market as the end of the spending ceiling. The PEC makes it possible to increase the value of Auxílio Brasil, the gas voucher, and stipulates a benefit for truck drivers and taxi drivers.

Risks can play in your favor

The risk package for the second half is already reflected in the exchange rate, according to Figueiredo. But he points out that the second half of the year is traditionally always more negative for the exchange rate, even more so in an election year.

“With commodities rising, the exchange rate should appreciate, not depreciate. But the next few months are going to be more challenging,” she highlighted.

Figueiredo’s estimate is that the dollar will end 2022 at R$5.20. But there is a possibility that the risks mentioned so far may surprise on the bright side.

“If there is a lull in the price of energy and raw materials in general abroad, this could make the inflation situation improve and the Central Bank can reduce interest rates sooner. We cannot look at risk only as something negative”, he pondered.

