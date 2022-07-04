Which is best for dividends?

reader of Money Times ask if it’s better to buy OK (VALE3) or Bradespar (BRAP4), for those looking for dividends. The question is asked because Bradespar invests in the mining company and, in monetary terms, the value of the share is lower.

Analysts say that Vale is a better option today, because the mining company is very cheap, in their opinion. The “cheap” does not refer to the share price, since the holding company trades at a lower figure, but the intrinsic value of the company – VALE3 has dropped 33% in the last 12 months.

The assessment of Vale today is made even with Bradespar having the so-called “holding discount”, highlights the analyst at empiricus Ruy Hungary. “Today, Bradespar’s investment portfolio is Vale”, he summarizes.

Analyst Ilan Arbetman, at the brokerage Activate Investments, says he recommends Vale and does not accompany Bradespar. He points out that Bradespar still has a risk involving the process referring to the indemnification of Litel Participações, formed by Previ, Petros, Funcef and Funcesp.

THE Litel requests compensation of R$ 1.41 billion, referring to the litigation of the Call Citibank. The case is in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), as informed by the company last November.

For Ativa’s analyst, it is necessary to follow the actions of Bradespar to verify that the holding discount does not increase. “But today Vale is cheap as hell,” she says.

Vale is constant in dividend portfolios

VALE3 constantly appears in recommended monthly dividend portfolios. In May, the mining company’s share was the leader in a survey carried out by the Money Times.

the broker Guide Investments highlighted that the company presents a diversification of operations of iron ore in Brazil in three systems (North, Southeast and South), which have their own transport and remittance capacity.

For the BTG Pactualthe company’s management remains highly disciplined in capital allocation (business model asset light).

The dynamics, the bank said, still imply that most of the agenda should involve cash returns to shareholders. “The last repurchase announced of 500M shares demonstrates this”, they stated.

Disclaimer

O money times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.