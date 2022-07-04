Who knows, does it live: Luciano Huck should stop recording Domingão – 04/07/2022

The catchphrase “who knows, does it live” was popularized by Luciano Huck’s predecessor in charge of Domingão, the glorious Fausto Silva. It refers to artists who dispense with the use of playback in their presentations, but it can also be used for television programming.

For yesterday’s episode brought the grand finale of the Dance of the Famous. To celebrate the important event, they decided to broadcast it live. And the program gained another energy.

Without the subterfuge of the editing room, it is even more fun to gather several celebrities to participate in exciting competitions, with room for jokes and the inevitable comments about the direction of society.

There’s that tense atmosphere in the air, with chaos always just around the corner. Nothing out of the ordinary happened on Sunday this week, but the possibilities were all there.

In addition to this sensation of skating on thin ice, the participation of the most interested party, the viewing public, is also commendable. The popular vote in the formation of the Dance of the Famous podium made a big difference — and something tells me that the finalists would have been different if the audience had always been invited to give their opinion.

Luciano Huck should retire the recorded editions and invest more and more in Domingão as a live auditorium program. His and his guests’ performance yesterday demonstrates that it is a bright path to be followed.

