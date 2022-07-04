Wife of 32-year-old man who died of Covid recalls union of almost 16 years: ‘It was my everything’ | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Looking at the stars in the sky has become part of Helena’s routine, 6 years old, after she lost her father to Covid-19. Rodrigo Bozzola Almeida was 32 years old when he died of the disease. Now, the small quest, in the simplest gestures and situations, to keep his memory alive and have him as a protective angel.

In a drawing made by Helena, Rodrigo appears with angel wings next to Jesus. This was the way her mother, Andressa Dias, 32, found to explain to the girl that her father could not resist the disease and died on June 16 this year, in Sorocaba (SP).

In an interview with g1Andressa says that the nostalgia is in the memories present in every corner of the house, the city and in the traits of the girl, who is the fruit of 16 years of union with Rodrigo.

“He was my everything. Even the restaurant where I have lunch next to my service reminds me of him. He is a person who has greatly influenced our lives. Every night I thank God that he allowed me to live with him all this time.”

2 of 4 Helena made a drawing of her father with angel wings next to Jesus — Photo: Personal Archive Helena made the drawing of her father with angel wings next to Jesus — Photo: Personal Archive

According to Andressa, her husband’s death occurred a month before her daughter’s birthday, which was being planned by the family. Dealing with grief has been a daily battle for her.

“We were going to have her 7th birthday party, we had booked the date at the buffet, but I can’t do it anymore. Now she goes out at night, looks at the stars and asks where her father is.”

3 of 4 Rodrigo with daughter Helena in Sorocaba — Photo: Personal Archive Rodrigo with his daughter Helena in Sorocaba — Photo: Personal Archive

Rodrigo was passionate about lowered cars and worked in the mechanics area with vehicles of this style. His biggest dream was to build a store that would be part of the segment.

On the day of the burial, on June 17, friends and family made a cart in his honor with lowered cars. “It was very beautiful. It marked the lives of many people”, remembers Andressa.

His love for cars just wasn’t greater than what he felt for his family. So much so that he sold the vehicle he had so he could buy a house and live with his wife and daughter.

“All our achievements were together. Before, we didn’t think about having a home. When Helena came, we started to think and we conquered our home. I love him very, very, very much. He was sensational, he was a good father, a good husband, a good friend, was always ready to help everyone.”

4 of 4 Rodrigo with his wife and daughter during the construction of the house won by the family — Photo: Personal Archive Rodrigo with his wife and daughter during the construction of the house won by the family — Photo: Personal Archive

Andressa explains that her husband took two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 and had not been able to receive the third because he had constant flu. He was hypertensive, but according to his wife the pressure was under control.

His first visit was at the Pre-hospital Unit of the North Zone of Sorocaba, on May 20, when Rodrigo began to have fever, flu-like symptoms and vomiting.

He was transferred to a private hospital, where a change in his kidney and pneumonia were identified. Only after seven days Andressa learned of the positive diagnosis for Covid-19.

“They thought it was better to send him to an ICU, but this referral was by God and it ended up being quick. From that day on he was intubated. We asked for prayer and the days went by. There were days he got better, there were days he got worse. ”

Rodrigo got a bacterium in his lung, which contributed to his health becoming fragile, and he ended up not being able to resist the disease.