Wife of Andreas Kisser, from Sepultura, Patrícia Perissinotto Kisser dies at 52 | Sao Paulo

Patricia and Andreas were together for 32 years. She leaves three children: Yohan, Giulia and Enzo. On Instagram, Andreas published a tribute in which he mentions the first kiss, in Mogi das Cruzes, in São Paulo, and in which he classifies her as “my girlfriend, my wife and my best friend”.

He also thanks friends who participated in a blood donation campaign for his wife: “Incredible and exciting to see all the movement people made for donating blood when you needed it, I am so grateful to everyone who posted and who made their donation. How she changed and inspired the lives of many people. She kept going strong until the last moment, always worried about everyone around her and facing the situation head on, with strength and determination”.

And ends: “I love you! My path has always been lighter by your side.”

“This was the last post from the love of my life on Valentine’s Day and going through the worst time of our lives. I just have to thank you for the privilege of having Patricia in my life. My girlfriend, my wife and my best friend! My North, my inspiration and the best experience of life. How I learned from you, how I improved from you, how I grew.

Since 1990, when we had our first kiss in the middle of a street in Mogi das Cruzes where you were studying medicine, we have never been apart. You liked Chitãozinho and Xororó and didn’t even know what Led Zeppelin was and that brought us together even more, our differences were the best fittings for building a solid and long-lasting structure. 32 years together with lots of love, respect and complicity. You are the best mother in the world, the best daughter, the best friend, the best aunt, cousin, neighbor, the best sister, the best company, the best work partner, the best laugh, the prettiest in school. You are the best at everything Nene.

Amazing and exciting to see all the movement people made for blood donation when you needed it, thank you so much to everyone who posted and who made their donation. How she changed and inspired the lives of many people. She continued strong until the last moment, always worried about everyone around her and facing the situation head on, with strength and determination. My admiration for you is eternal.