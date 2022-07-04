Will PIS/Pasep make new payments in July?

Find out if there will be a new PIS/Pasep withdrawal in July and who is entitled to this benefit

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

Until 2020, a round of withdrawals from the PIS/Pasep salary allowance took place every year starting in July.

Despite this, changes took place in 2021, as the government directed the funds from the salary allowance to the creation of the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Program (BEm).

Therefore, the rules regarding the benefit were affected and workers are still in doubt whether a new round of withdrawals will take place in July.

New round of PIS/Pasep withdrawals

According to information provided by the Government, there will not be a new round of withdrawals this year. The withdrawal will not happen because the resources defined for the payment were used for the base year 2020 allowance.

Thus, there is no budget to enable a new round of the salary bonus for the 2021 base year, so the benefit will only be available in 2023.

forgotten loot

Although the new round does not happen this year, thousands of workers forgot to withdraw the allowance for the base year 2020 and 2019.

In this way, the government released a new withdrawal opportunity for those people who worked in 2019 and 2020, but have not yet received the benefit amount.

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

Requirements for withdrawing the forgotten amount

Check out what are the necessary requirements to withdraw the salary bonus benefit:

Have exercised activity for at least thirty days in the years 2020 and 2019;

Have received an average of two minimum wages per month;

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

Workers must download the Digital Work Card application to find out whether or not they are entitled to the 2020 or 2019 base year salary allowance. In addition, they must carry out a consultation to find out whether or not they are entitled to receive the benefit.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com